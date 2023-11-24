Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sadhguru at Isha Insight: 'India needs a safety net for failure in entrepreneurial culture'

    Sadhguru emphasized India's historical role in global trade and the need to view entrepreneurship as a way to make life, not just a living. He called for a safety net for failure to foster adventure and prevent risk aversion

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru on Friday emphasized the need to reignite the spirit of entrepreneurship in Bharat. He made the remark while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success at the Isha Yoga Center. The event, led by Sadhguru and attended by over 250 participants, focuses on the theme "Blossoming in Rising Bharat," aiming to equip entrepreneurs and business leaders to identify and capitalize on opportunities in the rapidly growing Indian economy. Participants from 18 countries attended the program, reflecting global interest in the success story of Rising Bharat.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sadhguru highlighted India's historical prominence in global trade, contributing 25% of the world's manufactured products a few centuries ago. He emphasized the importance of reviving this entrepreneurial culture, stating that entrepreneurship should be viewed as a means of making life, not just a living. 

    Sadhguru underscored the necessity of creating a safety net for failure to foster a sense of adventure and prevent risk aversion.

    Sadhguru said, “We need to create a safety net for failure in this culture. This is necessary to ignite a sense of adventure in people. When someone fails, if there is no safety net and they fall right into the street, people will become risk averse which will kill the spirit of Entrepreneurship.”

    Discussing the Sadhguru Academy, formerly known as the Isha Leadership Academy, Sadhguru humorously referred to it as a "downgrading" due to the challenge of reconciling the term "Isha" (formless Divinity) with a Leadership Academy. He explained the renaming as an invitation for leaders to emerge from within themselves, emphasizing self-awareness as crucial for understanding the external world.

    Day 1 featured a conversation between Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Sadhguru on topics such as deepfakes, AI, the Digital India Act, 6G, and the future of the internet in Rising Bharat. 

    The program will continue with sessions and workshops over the next three days, featuring insights from business leaders like Bhavish Aggarwal, Dr Krishna Ella, Vinod K Dasari, Abhishek Ganguly, and Mithun Sacheti. INSIGHT also includes over 25 Resource Leaders guiding small groups of participants, with BS Nagesh and Ashutosh Pandey anchoring the program.

