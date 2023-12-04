RV College of Engineering osts AICTE-ATAL Sponsored Faculty Development Program on SoC Design

The ceremony featured Chief Guest Mr Girish Desai, Founder and CEO of SierraEdge AI Pvt Ltd. The program, coordinated by Dr Shylashree N, focuses on System-on-Chip (SoC) design, emphasizing the integration of sensor components and communication modules.

RV College of Engineering in Bangalore witnessed the inauguration of a week-long AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL) Sponsored Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled ‘SoC Design for Integrated Sensing and Communication’ on December 4, 2023. The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, with Girish Desai, Founder and CEO of SierraEdge AI Pvt Ltd, serving as the chief guest.

The inauguration commenced with an Invocation song and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries present. Dr H V Ravish Aradhya, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at RVCE, extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest and the audience, providing insights into the achievements of the ECE department.

Dr Shylashree N, Associate Professor in the Department of ECE and the main coordinator of the event, introduced the FDP and outlined its objectives. She also presented the schedule for the week-long workshop, scheduled to take place from December 4 to December 9, 2023. The program encompasses a series of technical talks, research paper review sessions, hands-on workshops, and industry visits to leading companies in the Semiconductor Domain.

Girish emphasized the significance of System-on-Chip (SoC) design for integrated sensing and communication, stressing the consolidation of sensor components and communication modules onto a single chip. He illustrated how tech giants in the Semiconductor industry are incorporating Artificial Intelligence in various aspects, such as Smart EDA tools and automating the chip design process.

Dr. K N Subramanya, the Principal of RVCE, addressed the audience, discussing the current trends in the Semiconductor Industry in India. He highlighted the move towards experiential, experimental-based learning in classrooms and emphasized the integration of the National Education Policy (NEP) in understanding System-on-Chips (SoCs). Drawing insights from his recent visit to Germany, Dr. Subramanya shared observations about advancements in automation, delivering an inspirational discourse to students.

Dr. K S Geetha, the Vice Principal of RVCE, informed the audience about her experiences as a delegate to the AICTE Conference in New Delhi, where leading academicians and stakeholders visited Taiwan's Semiconductor industries and universities. She announced the upcoming collaboration between RV College of Engineering and Taiwanese universities to establish a training module for faculties in the semiconductor domain.

Dr. Shilpa D R, Associate Professor in the Department of ECE, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the organizers and participants, concluding the inauguration ceremony on a positive note. The event garnered significant success with participants including research scholars, faculties from other engineering colleges, and postgraduate students. RV College of Engineering aims to lead in implementing the New NEP 2020 through programs bridging the gap between industry and academia.