Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi over the phone; Space projects, BRICS, G20 figure in talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which topical issues of Russian-Indian relations were touched upon. During the call, President Putin once again congratulated PM Modi on the successful landing of the Indian space mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon near its South Pole.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the two leaders reaffirmed the willingness to further develop bilateral cooperation in space exploration.

The results of the XV BRICS Summit in Johannesburg were also discussed during the phone call. 'The significance of the agreements reached, primarily, the expansion of BRICS, which will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of its influence in international affairs, was emphasized,' the MEA statement said.

To note, Russia will take over BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2024.

Besides an exchange of views over the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi, the MEA statement noted that, 'Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, steadily developing in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership, were touched upon.'

'The positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation was underscored. A mutual commitment to the consistent implementation of large-scale projects in the energy sector and joint work on the expansion of international transport and logistics infrastructure was expressed,' the statement added.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Thursday to Russian media that President Putin has no plans to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi, emphasizing that the current focus is on a 'special military operation,' alluding to the conflict with Ukraine.

Notably, Putin had recently opted out of the BRICS summit held in South Africa and addressed the gathering via video link. During his virtual address, the Russian President reiterated the Kremlin's narrative, characterizing the invasion, which Ukraine and the West have criticized as an imperialistic land acquisition, as a compelled response to what Russia perceives as hostile actions by Kyiv and Washington.

Putin stated, "Our actions in Ukraine are driven by a single objective - to bring an end to the war instigated by the West and its allies against the people residing in the Donbas region," referring to the eastern part of Ukraine where Russian proxies have been in conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.