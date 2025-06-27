Citing former RSS chief MS Golwalkar, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the RSS considered the Manusmriti as a "more authentic guide," while rejecting "democracy and equality" as Western values.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion for the removal of "socialist" and "secular" terms from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution was not a "casual remark" but a "long-standing agenda" to reshape the country's democracy.



He highlighted RSS' persistent opposition to the mention of the terms secularism and socialism in the Constitution, which Siddaramaiah said were the "core values of the constitution". He added that it was a part of the long-standing agenda of the Sangh to reshape India's democracy within their ideological purview.

"The RSS has always opposed the core values of our constitution - secularism and socialism. Now, their leaders are once again saying these words should be removed from the Preamble. This is not a casual remark - it is part of a long-standing agenda to reshape India's democracy in their ideological image," the Karnataka CM posted on X.



He further attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Centre, saying, “In the recent elections, BJP leaders openly said they needed 400 seats to rewrite the constitution. The people of India saw through that agenda -- and gave them a resounding answer.” Focusing on the rights guaranteed by the Constitution to the marginalised communities, the Karnataka CM said, "If not for these constitutional values, people like me would never have had the chance to study, speak, or serve. That is the power of justice, equality, and secularism."



Siddaramaiah explained that the original Preamble didn't include "secular and socialist" since it was obvious that India would be a socially just democracy, and these terms were added later at a time when the RSS and its affiliates were attacking these values. "The original Preamble didn't include those words. But that's because it was already understood that India would be a secular and socially just democracy. It was only later -- when these values were being attacked, especially by the RSS and its affiliates -- that they were added clearly through the 42nd Amendment," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.



Intensifying his attack, Siddaramaiah said that RSS refused to accept the constitution after it was officially adopted and criticised the document for "ignoring India's ancient traditions". Citing former RSS chief MS Golwalkar, he pointed out that the RSS considered the Manusmriti as a "more authentic guide," while rejecting "democracy and equality" as Western values.



"Let us not forget: the RSS refused to accept the constitution when it was adopted. In its mouthpiece Organiser, the RSS complained in 1949 that the constitution had 'nothing which can be called our own', and lamented that it ignored India's ancient traditions. Then RSS chief MS Golwalkar praised the Manusmriti as a more authentic guide for India's culture and rejected democracy and equality as Western imports. This is the organisation now claiming to protect Indian values," the Karnataka CM said.



"Before asking others to apologise for history, the RSS must first explain why it rejected the very Constitution that protects the rights of all Indians today," he added. Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress will "stand like a rock" against attempts to weaken or rewrite the constitution. "Congress party will stand like a rock against any attempt to weaken or rewrite the constitution. We will defend its values -- secularism, social justice, and democracy -- with full strength and conviction," he asserted.



Speaking at a programme on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Hosabale on Thursday claimed that terms like "Socialist" and "Secular" were forcibly inserted into the constitution -- a move that needs reconsideration.