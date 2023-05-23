Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board

    The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has directed all temples under its control not to allow mass drills and other activities organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the temple premises.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 23, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has directed all temples under its control not to allow mass drills and other activities organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the temple premises.

    The new directive, which was released on May 18, was in response to complaints that RSS activities were still going on in a few temples throughout the state, despite the fact that there was already a prohibition in place in this respect.

    The Travancore Devaswom Board has made it clear that the temple grounds should not be used for anything other than the festivals and ceremonies associated with the temple. According to the board's circular, officers who disobey the directive would face harsh punishment.

    Image: Copy of the Travancore Devaswom Board order banning RSS Activities on temple premises

    Additionally, the Left Democratic Front government had spoken out against RSS using the temple grounds for any type of physical training, including unarmed training. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized RSS for doing their shakhas and physical training on the grounds of the shrine. 

    In addition to the RSS, no other organisations or political parties would be permitted to utilise the temple grounds for other reasons, according to the devaswom board authorities. The board's administrative officer, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioners, and sub-group officials have been urged to take action to outlaw such actions and submit their findings to the head office.

    Based on a complaint the board received, TDB also issued a similar directive in March 2021. However, it was found that a few TDB employees were aiding these activities in a handful of the board's temples. Under TDB, there are 1,242 temples.

    Also read: 'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
