  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 18,000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi

    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta went on to say that the Directorate of Enforcement is now investigating 4,700 instances and that the number of cases taken up for inquiry each year over the previous five years has ranged from 111 in 2015-16 to 981 in 2020-21.

    Rs 18000 crore recovered from Vijay Mallya Mehul Choksi Nirav Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that Rs 18,000 crore had been repaid to the banks in the Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi cases. Representing the Centre, Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, told a bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar that the proceeds of crime in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are currently before the Supreme Court amount to Rs 67,000 crore.

    He went on to say that the Directorate of Enforcement is now investigating 4,700 instances and that the number of cases taken up for inquiry each year over the previous five years has ranged from 111 in 2015-16 to 981 in 2020-21. Mehta highlighted the data to demonstrate how a big quantity of money is still stranded and not moving forward owing to the protection afforded by the courts.

    In December, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that as of July, banks have collected Rs 13,109 crore from the sale of the three's assets. Several top counsels, including Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Mukul Rohatgi, have filed representations to the Supreme Court recently, pointing to potential misuse of the recently amended Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA.

    The Supreme Court is considering a slew of petitions contesting the broad range of powers granted to the Directorate of Enforcement under the statute for search, seizure, investigation, and attachment of profits of crime.

    The law has been criticised in several ways, including stringent bail conditions, non-communication of arrest grounds, arrest of people without an ECIR (similar to a FIR), broad definitions of money laundering and proceeds of crime, and statements made by the accused during the investigation that are admissible as evidence during the trial.

    Also Read | Fugitive liquor businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from London house

    Also Read | UK court declares fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt

    Also Read | Attached assets worth crores of Mallya, Choksi and Nirav Modi transferred to PSU banks: ED

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai 22 year old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job gcw

    Mumbai: 22-year-old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events-dnm

    Shivamogga unrest: Last moments before Harsha's murder; friend narrates sequence of events

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years-ycb

    Shivamogga unrest: HM orders probe against district police, seeks crime audit of last 5 years

    Rajasthan Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1 gcw

    Rajasthan: Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai 22 year old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job gcw

    Mumbai: 22-year-old sweeper sends nude photos to doctor after losing job

    ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th-ayh

    ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli remains at 10th, KL Rahul drops to 6th

    football Premier League top four race Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gears up for roller-coaster ride

    Premier League top-4 race: Arsenal's Arteta gears up for 'roller-coaster' ride

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case ED probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan Janhvi Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar too drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: ED’s probe mentions conman targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue gcw

    UP Election 2022: Yogi Adityanath has a solution for stray cattle issue

    Recent Videos

    Explained Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Explained: Vladimir Putin's brinksmanship over Luhansk and Donesk

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive Interview with Asianet News

    Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'Free ration a political strategy; poor kept poor for votes'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Glad that MCFC stuck through to what it is trying to do - Buckingham on SCEB success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Mario Rivera on MCFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone - Rivera on MCFC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs East Bengal Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 98): MCFC grazes past SCEB to make Top-4 return

    Video Icon