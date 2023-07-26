Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur

    Discover the extraordinary Peepal tree in Salamatpur, Madhya Pradesh, hailed as India's first 'VVIP tree', with round-the-clock security and maintenance.

    Rs 12 lakh to maintain India's first 'VVIP tree': Fascinating story of a sacred peepal tree in MP's Salamatpur snt
    On a hillock in Salamatpur, Madhya Pradesh, stands a unique tree like no other. Located just eight kilometers from the renowned Buddhist site Sanchi, this Peepal tree has earned the title of India's first "VVIP tree." The state government allocates a staggering Rs 12 lakh annually for its maintenance, making sure it remains in pristine condition.

    Planted in 2012 by then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, the sapling was brought from Sri Lanka. This special Peepal tree is linked to the same Bodhi tree under which Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment. It holds great significance for the followers of Buddhism.

    Situated on a hillock designated for Sanchi Buddhist University's development as part of the Buddhist circuit, the tree enjoys round-the-clock security. Four security guards are deployed to protect it, ensuring not even a single leaf dries up. The tree is enclosed within a 15-feet-high iron net, and its monitoring continues relentlessly, even during holidays and festivals.

    According to Buddhist religious teacher Chandraratan, the tree symbolizes Buddha's enlightenment at Bodh Gaya. A part of the original tree was taken to Sri Lanka by Emperor Ashoka's daughter Sanghamitra and planted in Anuradhapuram. Today, a sapling from that very tree finds its place on the land of Sanchi Buddhist University.

    The state spares no expense in maintaining the health of this sacred tree. Four security guards are paid Rs 26,000 each per month, leading to a total monthly security cost of Rs 1,04,000. Annually, the state spends Rs 12.48 lakh for the tree's security.

    Not just security, the tree's irrigation is also a carefully arranged affair. The Sanchi municipality ensures a dedicated water tanker caters to its watering needs. Furthermore, officials from the Agriculture Department visit regularly to prevent any disease or issues. The entire process is carried out under the watchful eye of the District Collector.

    This extraordinary Peepal tree stands as a symbol of deep-rooted cultural heritage and spirituality, drawing visitors and admirers from far and wide. Its significance as India's first "VVIP tree" highlights the respect and reverence people hold for nature and the spiritual connections it fosters.

