    Ranchi Transport Nagar Inauguration: Boosting Transportation and Development

    Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated Phase 1 of the newly constructed Transport Nagar in Sukurhutu, Ranchi, and laid the foundation stone for Phase 2. The Transport Nagar is expected to improve traffic management, boost the transport business, and create new employment opportunities.

    Ranchi Transport Nagar Inauguration: Boosting Transportation and Development
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 3:35 PM IST

    Today, Ranchi is getting a well-equipped and organized Transport Nagar. Transport Nagar will not only facilitate and strengthen the traffic and transport system but will also give impetus to the transport business. Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren said these things in his address while inaugurating Phase-1 of the newly constructed Transport Nagar by the Urban Development and Housing Department in Sukurhutu, Ranchi, and laying the foundation stone of Phase-2. He said that this would be a permanent place for the transport businessmen, where they would get all the facilities related to the business.

    Facilities will be increased as per the need

    The Chief Minister said that the facilities in Transport Nagar would be expanded in the coming days as per the need and requirement. Today the inauguration of Phase One of Transport Nagar has been completed. At present, many facilities related to the transport business have been made available here and many modern facilities are to be made available here in Phase-2 as well.

    Common citizens as well as transport businessmen will not face any problem

    The Chief Minister said that the Transport Nagar would greatly benefit the common citizens. This will largely get rid of the traffic jams in the city. The traffic system will be smooth. Heavy vehicles will not come into the city, which will make it easier to commute on the roads. At the same time, works related to transport business including parking of heavy goods vehicles, loading-unloading, stay of drivers will be able to be done at one place.

    Many other activities will get a boost

    The Chief Minister said that Transport Nagar would give a boost to many other activities in this area. This will expand the city. Urban activities will also grow rapidly here. Business will pick up. New employment opportunities will be created. Overall, Transport Nagar will give a new dimension to development.

    On this occasion, Minister Mr. Hafizul Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Mahua Maji, Principal Secretary Mr. Sunil Kumar, Director Suda Mr. Amit Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Ranchi Mr. Manjunath Bhajantri, Ranchi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Mr. Sandeep Singh and other officials were present.

