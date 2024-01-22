Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees on Tuesday; many already at the entry gate (WATCH)

    The highly anticipated Ram Temple in Ayodhya will officially open its doors to the general public on Tuesday (January 23), marking a momentous occasion for devotees eager to witness the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla.

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 8:57 PM IST

    The highly anticipated Ram Temple in Ayodhya will officially open its doors to the general public on Tuesday (January 23), marking a momentous occasion for devotees eager to witness the 'darshan' of Ram Lalla. The opening follows the significant Pran Pratistha ceremony earlier in the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the rituals in the newly constructed temple. The unveiling of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum was attended by dignitaries including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The inauguration holds immense religious significance for Hindus, who consider Ayodhya the birthplace of Lord Ram. The construction of the temple, after a prolonged wait of 500 years, is viewed as Ram returning to his rightful place.

    Darshan Timings

    For devotees seeking the 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the following time slots are designated:

    Morning: 7:00 am to 11:30 am
    Afternoon: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

    Aarti Timings

    Jagran/Shringar Aarti: 6:30 am
    Sandhya Aarti: 7:30 pm

    Devotees can obtain free passes for the "aarti" either offline or online. Offline passes are available at the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, requiring a valid government ID proof for acquisition.

    Rituals At The Temple

    A daily ritual for the worship of Ram Lalla, known as "Shri Ramopasana," has been established, starting from Tuesday. The intricate schedule of rituals includes cleaning, worship, and adornment of the sanctum sanctorum from 3 am, with Darshan for the general public beginning at 7 am. The afternoon features the Bhog Aarti at 1 pm, with Darshan closed for Lord Ram's rest until 3 pm. Darshan then resumes and continues until 10 pm, concluding with the Evening Aarti at 7 pm. Lord Ram Lalla will be offered fruits and milk every hour.

    Lord Ram Lalla's Daily Attire

    Additionally, Lord Ram Lalla's attire will vary each day, following a designated color theme: white on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday, yellow on Thursday, light yellow or cream on Friday, blue on Saturday, and pink on Sunday. On special occasions, Lord Ram will wear yellow clothes.

    Gifts For The Guests

    Guests visiting the temple have been presented with a special set of items, including a book on Ayodhya, a metal 'diya,' a Tulsi 'mala,' and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram. The book, titled 'Ayodhya Dham -- The Lord's Abode,' features an image of the old idol of Ram Lalla on its cover.

    The magnificence of the temple is evident in its traditional Nagara style, boasting dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and a 'Shikhar' that will eventually rise to 161 feet. Supported by 392 pillars and adorned with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses, the Ram Temple stands as a testament to India's rich cultural and religious heritage.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 8:57 PM IST
