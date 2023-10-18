Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Temple in Ayodhya can now accept foreign donations, FCRA grants approval

    The construction of the Ram temple's ground floor in Ayodhya is on track, with completion expected by the end of December. The consecration ceremony is slated for January 22, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to participate in an event related to the 'pran pratishtha' between January 20 and 24.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the construction and management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, has received approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This clearance allows the trust to accept contributions from foreign sources for the temple's construction. The FCRA governs the regulation of foreign contributions to Indian entities and their subsidiaries, ensuring transparency and accountability.

    However, it's important to note that such foreign contributions must be channeled exclusively into a designated bank account at the State Bank of India's main branch located in Delhi. The trust announced this development on social media and emphasized that no contributions would be accepted in any other branch or bank account.

    The construction of the Ram temple's ground floor in Ayodhya is on track, with completion expected by the end of December. The consecration ceremony is slated for January 22, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to participate in an event related to the 'pran pratishtha' between January 20 and 24. The final date is yet to be confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office.

    This FCRA approval allows the trust to gather international support for the iconic temple's construction, marking a significant step in the realization of this long-awaited project.

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 6:44 PM IST
