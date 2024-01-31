Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Ram Ram to all of you for the year...' PM Modi sets the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during a statement outside the Parliament House. Greeting everyone with a 'Ram-Ram,' he urged MPs to focus on constructive contributions

    Ram Ram to all of you for the year PM Modi sets the tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

    In a significant address outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister started and concluded his pre-session remarks with 'Ram Ram' while also taking a dig at the opposition and emphasizing the importance of constructive parliamentary sessions.

    "Ram Ram to all of you for the year 2024," he said.

    Addressing media persons, PM Modi expressed hope that Members of Parliament would focus on contributing to the progress of the country rather than engaging in disruptive behaviour. He delivered a stern message to those MPs who create noise in the Parliament, stating that individuals remembered for negative and disruptive actions would hardly leave a lasting impact.

    PM Modi urged opposition MPs to use the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha to introspect and consider the value of adhering to democratic principles. He highlighted the significance of positive contributions, stating that despite the shrill voice of opposition, the House remembers those who contribute constructively.

    In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi encouraged MPs to focus on good thoughts and performance for the benefit of the country, underlining that this budget session is a chance to leave a positive impact and fill the nation with excitement and enthusiasm.

    Expressing confidence in securing his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister stated that a comprehensive budget would be presented after the formation of the new government. Emphasizing that an interim budget serves as a guideline, he anticipated the nation's prosperity with ongoing development efforts. 

    The Budget Session of Parliament commenced with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The session, preceding the anticipated Lok Sabha polls in April-May, is scheduled for eight sittings over 10 days, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the interim budget on Thursday, February 1.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
