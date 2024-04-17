Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Navami 2024: 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya; know science behind it (WATCH)

    In a historic moment, the sun's rays, the Surya Tilak, illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday (April 17). The Ram Temple is celebrating Ram Navami for the first time after the consecration ceremony.
     

    Ram Navami 2024: 'Surya Tilak' illuminates Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya; know science behind it (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 17, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    The newly built Ayodhya Ram Mandir is celebrating its first Ram Navami after the 'pran pratishtha' on Wednesday (April 17). The celebrations, occurring on the ninth day of the Chaitra month, commemorate the birth of Ram Lalla. This year's festivities were especially noteworthy due to the 'Surya Abhishek' ceremony, where the sun's rays illuminated the deity's idol's forehead at noon, adding a unique significance to the auspicious occasion.

    At precisely noon, the sun's rays illuminated the forehead of Ram Lalla, seated in the sanctum of Ram Mandir, for around two to two-and-a-half minutes.

    In the ritual, the Sun's rays were directed onto Ram Lalla's forehead, resembling a Surya Tilak. This holds special significance as Lord Ram belongs to the Ishvaku clan, believed to be descendants of the Sun, known as Suryavanshis.

    Interestingly, this phenomenon will happen every year on Ram Navami. 

    What is the science behind it and who created it?

    The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), under the Union government, has devised a Surya Tilak designed exclusively for the idol of Ramlala in the new Ram Temple. This unique creation, officially named Surya Tilak Tantra, holds the special feature of having the sun's rays fall directly on Ramlala's forehead at noon every Ram Navami. Crafted with precision using a system of lenses and mirrors, this innovative addition will impart a grander and more divine appearance to the idol.

    The tilak apparatus utilizes components crafted from brass and bronze materials for their durability and resistance to corrosion. Engineered following the lunar calendar, the gearbox has been meticulously designed to precisely align the sun on Ram Navami day each year.

    According to Dr Pradeep Kumar Ramanchrala, Director of CBRI Roorkee, the Surya Tilak Tantra was a substantial scientific and engineering challenge successfully tackled by the apex institute, which is also part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

    Sun Rays Illuminating Ram Lalla's forehead

    Crafted by a committed team of scientists from CBRI, the Surya Tilak Tantra guarantees that on every Ram Navami, the sun's rays will accurately illuminate the forehead of the Lord Ram idol for approximately two to two-and-a-half minutes starting from noon. This feat is accomplished through the strategic integration of a gearbox, lens, and reflective mirror.

    The sun's rays will be directed from the third floor to the sanctum sanctorum, following the principles of the sun's path.

    Technical support on the sun's path was provided by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-based company Optica Lens and Brass Tube played a crucial role in manufacturing. Rajendra Kotariya, MD of Optica, oversaw the device's production and installation.
     

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude': UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; trial run today details anr

    Kerala to get first double-decker train soon; Check details

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla to be offered 56 bhogs, gears up for 'Surya Tilak' gcw

    Ram Navami in Ayodhya: Ram Lalla to be offered 56 bhogs, gears up for 'Surya Tilak'

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR snt

    IPL 2024: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against RR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi plays traditional Assamese instrument during campaign; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    'Give us another Pakistan, we will go there': UP man's shocker sparks outrage; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH) snt

    'Virat Kohli is my inspiration, appreciate his never-give-up attitude': UPSC topper Ananya Reddy (WATCH)

    Do you know THIS state of India does not have a railway station rkn

    Do you know THIS state of India does not have a railway station

    Recent Videos

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH) AJR

    Fatal collision: Ayodhya biker dies as Nilgai horn pierces chest in tragic road accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon