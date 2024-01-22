Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Mandir: PM Modi performs 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly did a 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla, following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the pooja as the chief yajman of the ceremony.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectfully performed a 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla, the embodiment of divinity, following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    This significant deed represents not just the political leader's gesture but also a moving link between spirituality, leadership, and the end of a long-standing search for a holy place in Ayodhya. While visiting the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple, the Prime Minister was also observed receiving blessings from "sadhus".

    Earlier in the day, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of PM Modi. The Prime Minister also led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

    As the idol of Ram Lalla was being revealed, Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showered flower petals around the grounds of the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. "Jai Sri Ram" was chanted by attendees and devotees during the ceremony. 

    RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the ceremony. Over 8,000 guests graced the occasion at the grand temple.

    The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 2:42 PM IST
