Ram Mandir inauguration: PM Modi entered sanctum sanctorum with offerings (SEE PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the temple to mark this historic moment. The prime minister is currently performing rituals in the ceremony. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony for the idol of Ram Lalla, representing the childhood form of Lord Ram, has begun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He will take part in the “pran pratishtha” of the Ram Lalla idol. Following the event, PM Modi will speak to a crowd. He has a scheduled visitation to the Kuber Tila as well. Additionally, the prime minister will speak with "shramjeevis," or labourers involved in the temple's construction.

Built in the traditional Nagara style, the grand Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, or Ram temple, boasts dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and a towering height of 161 feet. Supported by 392 pillars and featuring 44 doors, the temple stands as a remarkable architectural marvel.

The entire city is enveloped in religious fervour, and the Ram temple has been adorned with "rich stocks" of flowers and unique lighting. Flyover streetlight decorations include cutouts of bows and arrows and artwork featuring Lord Ram. Beautiful lampposts with patterns inspired by the classic "Ramanandi tilak."

For the consecration event in Ayodhya, a multi-layered security cover is in place, with 10,000 CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence-equipped drones monitoring human activity.