Ram Mandir inauguration: Multi-layer security cover in Ayodhya; snipers, drones, bomb squads deployed

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Ram Lalla -- the childhood form of Lord Ram -- will be attended by people from all walks of life, including members of the nation's major spiritual and religious groups, representatives of numerous tribal groupings, and well-known individuals. The ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm, and according to the temple's trust, it is expected to end by 1 pm. Following this, the prime minister will address the gathering.

The entire city is enveloped in religious fervour, and the Ram temple has been adorned with "rich stocks" of flowers and unique lighting. The traditional "Ramanandi tilak" is the motif of decorative lampposts, and artwork featuring Lord Ram and cutouts of a bow and arrow has been used to embellish streetlights on flyovers.

For the consecration event at Ayodhya, a multi-layered security cover is in place. 10,000 CCTV cameras and artificial intelligence-equipped drones are monitoring people's movements, while police officers in plain clothing are stationed at the location.

Every major intersection in Temple City has movable barriers with barbed wires connected. These are used by the police to control traffic, particularly when VIPs are visiting the area.

Several NDRF teams have been dispatched, each with training to handle chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats, drowning accidents, and natural catastrophes like earthquakes. Additionally, snipers are stationed at strategic points and on roofs. In addition, RAW and the Intelligence Bureau are monitoring the operations.

The temple's walls and pillars are adorned with finely carved representations of Hindu gods and goddesses. The idol of Ram Lalla is located in the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground level of the temple. According to the trust, the 'Pran Pratishtha' consecration ceremonies began on January 16 near the Saryu River and would be finished on Monday afternoon in the 'abhijeet muhurta'.