Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

    Ram Temple inauguration: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the IMD has launched a webpage to provide weather-related updates of Ayodhya and nearby areas to the attendees.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    With just four days left for the much-anticipated consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday launched a dedicated webpage to provide weather-related information for Ayodhya and nearby areas. The ceremony is set for January 22 and has attracted a lot of attention. The purpose of the weather portal is to alert guests about important weather-related changes.

    Comprehensive meteorological data, including temperature, precipitation, humidity, and wind patterns, is available on the recently created IMD webpage. Multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Chinese, French, and Spanish, are provided for access to the material. Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Delhi are among the covered locations.

    A comprehensive weather advisory with a seven-day prediction and dawn and sunset times in Hindi and English is available to users.

    The "Pran Pratishtha," or consecration ceremony, is set for January 22. The event starts at 12.20 pm, and attendees in the "garba griha" will include Governor Anandiben Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and all of the trustees of Ram Mandir. Under the direction of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, 121 acharyas will carry out the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies.

    The big event is being prepared for in full. Along with other prominent political and public leaders, Prime Minister Modi will be the principal guest during the consecration event. On January 24, the Ram Temple is scheduled to open to the public.  However, on the day of consecration, only those with official invitations or those on government duty will be allowed to enter Ayodhya. The event is attracting a diverse set of attendees, with 75 percent being religious leaders and the rest comprising VVIPs from various fields.

    Invitations have been extended to a wide range of guests, including religious leaders, saints, priests, Shankaracharya and people from various professions such as former civil servants, retired Army officers, lawyers, scientists, poets, musicians and Padma awards recipients.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam rkn

    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    Indian Navy swiftly responds to SOS call from US-owned ship facing drone attack in Gulf of Aden

    South Western Railway collects highest-ever fines from over 6 lakh passenger in 9 months anr

    South Western Railway collects highest-ever fines from over 6 lakh passenger in 9 months

    Karnataka: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's boycott claims

    Karnataka: Sringeri Mutt's Shankaracharya debunks INDI alliance's boycott claims

    Recent Stories

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    TMC leader Mahua Moitra challenges eviction notice in Delhi high court

    cricket Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I osf

    Controversial DRS decision involving Rinku Singh sparks heated debate in India vs Afghanistan T20I

    Facts: Human stomach can dissolve razor blades rkn

    Facts: Human stomach can dissolve razor blades

    Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

    Neha Dhupia joins 'Mothers Against Vaping' campaign

    Bhakshak teaser Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next film based on true events RBA

    ‘Bhakshak’ teaser: Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next, film based on true events

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon