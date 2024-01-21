Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprising over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

Over 50 instruments from different states, orchestrated by Yatindra Mishra of Ayodhya and supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in New Delhi, will create resonant melodies for nearly two hours.

In a celebration of cultural harmony, the Prana Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is set to be adorned by a melodious 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 am. More than 50 exquisite instruments from various states will converge for this auspicious event, creating resonant melodies for nearly two hours.

The maestro behind this grand musical endeavour is Ayodhya's own Yatindra Mishra, orchestrating a magnificent performance supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in New Delhi.

The musical extravaganza, carefully curated for the Prana Pratishtha ceremony, holds profound significance for every Indian. It serves as a unifying force, weaving together diverse traditions in celebration and honor of Prabhu Shri Ram, as expressed in a statement by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

This cultural convergence is expected to add a vibrant and spiritual dimension to the ceremony, creating a memorable and uplifting experience for all participants and observers alike.

Lord Ram's devotees worldwide eagerly anticipate the moment when he takes his seat on the throne. Following the Pran Pratistha ceremony, Lord Ram will bless his devotees with his divine presence. The preparations for the grand event in Ayodhya on January 22 are rapidly advancing, with today's Vedic rituals and temple activities holding particular significance.

In today's proceedings at the Ram temple, the throne of Ram Lalla will undergo a ceremonial washing with 125 pots of water from the sacred Saryu River. The Madhyadhivas of Ram Lalla will be observed, followed by the Shayadhivas ritual in the evening. The pathways leading to the Ram temple are adorned with vibrant flowers, enhancing the visual appeal of the newly constructed building and entrance gate.

Before the consecration, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple has been fully completed, marking the conclusion of the first phase of temple construction. The latest images of the temple and Ramlala have become viral on social media platforms, offering a glimpse of the divine abode. In anticipation of the consecration ceremony on January 22, Karsevakapuram has been adorned with flowers, adding a festive charm to the surroundings.