Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH)

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha has sparked fresh controversy with his comments stating Lord Ram and Ravan were infatuated with Sita because she was beautiful.

The Congress party seems to have a recurring issue with controversies as its leaders often make peculiar statements. The most recent instance involves Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who made a controversial statement involving Lord Ram, Ravan, and Sita. While addressing a crowd in Jhunjhunu, Gudha said, "The people like Ram and Ravan were madly behind Maa Sita. This means the daughter of King Janak, Maa Sita, was so beautiful."

Those listening to Gudha laughed out loud as he made the controversial remark. “The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the masters of appeasement politics. They ask for a vote in the name of religion, caste and India-Pakistan and RSS ideology,” he added.

The BJP strongly condemned Gudha's remarks about Lord Ram and Sita. BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has exposed what he perceives as the anti-Hindu stance of the Congress party. Poonawalla highlighted that the Congress has previously questioned the existence of Lord Ram, opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir, criticized the Gita Press, and even mentioned Hindu terrorism. The BJP spokesperson called for the dismissal of Minister Rajendra Gudha from the Ashok Gehlot government.

This is not the first time Minister Rajendra Gudha has made controversial statements. He has been in the limelight before due to similar remarks. In the past, Gudha instructed officials in his constituency to make roads as smooth as the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Earlier, he had compared the roads to the cheeks of Hema Malini but later commented that Hema Malini had aged. Gudha had also told students that funds are taken from the candidates rather than given to them in the party they represent during elections.

Rajendra Gudha initially won the election on a BSP ticket but later switched to the Congress party. CM Ashok Gehlot himself expressed objections to Gudha's statement about making roads like Katrina Kaif's cheeks, emphasising the need to maintain the reputation of individuals while making statements.

Despite this, Gudha's series of controversial statements continued. His latest comments about Lord Ram and Sita are expected to generate political tensions in Rajasthan, particularly as assembly elections are scheduled to take place in the state this year.