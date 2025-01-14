Rajnath Singh reaffirms PoK as India's 'crown jewel', slams Pakistan for using it to harbour terrorism (WATCH)

On the occasion of Veterans Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made significant statements, highlighting India’s military prowess and addressing ongoing security concerns, particularly regarding Pakistan. Speaking at an event in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor, Singh took the opportunity to not only pay tribute to the sacrifices of Indian veterans but also to strongly condemn Pakistan’s actions and reiterated India's stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Singh emphasized the importance of the year 2025 as the diamond jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, which witnessed a pivotal battle in Akhnoor. The Indian Army’s valiant efforts, he noted, thwarted Pakistan’s Operation Grand Slam and led to a series of military successes, including a daring advance towards Lahore.

"Friends, as all of you veterans know very well that this year 2025 is the diamond jubilee year of the Indo-Pak war of 1965. A very important battle of 1965 was fought in this Akhnoor. The Indian Army not only foiled the nefarious attempt made by the Pakistani army in the name of Operation Grand Slam in this Akhnoor, but also succeeded in opening a new front and moving forward and reaching Lahore," Singh said.

"The victory in the 1965 war was the result of the valour, courage and sacrifice of the Indian forces. If you look at history, Pakistan has lost every war fought with India. Be it the tribal attack in 1948, the war of 1965, the war of 1971 or the limited war in Kargil in 1999, Pakistan has faced defeat in every war," the Defence Minister added.

In his address, the Defence Minister pointed out the longstanding pattern of Pakistani infiltration and terrorism, which continues despite India’s repeated victories. Singh underscored that more than 80% of terrorists entering India today come from Pakistan, a situation that, he said, would have been eradicated had strategic gains made during the 1965 war not been undermined at the negotiating table.

"Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965. It has always hoped that the Muslim population in Jammu and Kashmir will stand with the Pak Army. But neither did the people here support Pakistan in 1965, nor did they support it during the period of terrorism. Despite this, Pakistan has not given up terrorism till date. Even today, more than 80 percent of terrorists come to India from Pakistan. Cross-border terrorism would have ended in 1965 itself, if the then government had not turned many strategic advantages gained on the battlefield into strategic disadvantages on the negotiating table," he said.

"In the 1965 war, Indian forces succeeded in hoisting the tricolour at Haji Pir but it was left on the negotiating table. If this had not happened, the routes for infiltration of terrorists would have been closed at that time itself," Singh added.

A key highlight of Singh’s speech was his declaration on Jammu and Kashmir, particularly PoK. Reaffirming India’s commitment to reclaiming the territory, he called PoK "the crown jewel of India" and said that the region was an essential part of the country. Singh went on to emphasize the government's actions to end terrorism in the region, citing the abrogation of Article 370 as a major step towards restoring normalcy and sovereignty in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also condemned the recent anti-India rhetoric from the illegal Prime Minister of PoK, Anwarul Haq, accusing him of spreading Pakistan’s malicious agenda. "PoK is nothing more than a foreign territory for Pakistan," Singh remarked. He also highlighted the ongoing terrorist training camps and launch pads in PoK, warning that Pakistan would be held accountable for its support of terrorism.

"The people living in PoK are being deprived of a dignified life. In the name of religion, the rulers of Pakistan are trying to mislead and incite them against India. The venom that the illegal Prime Minister of PoK has recently spewed against India is a part of Pakistan's conspiracy. What PoK's Prime Minister Anwarul Haq is saying today is the same anti-India agenda that the rulers of Pakistan have been running since the time of General Zia-ul-Haq," Singh said.

The Defence Minister’s address was a clear message to Pakistan, as Singh stressed that the Indian government is aware of the threats posed by PoK and is determined to take action. "The land of PoK is being used to run the dangerous business of terrorism. Training camps for terrorists are still running there. Launch pads have been built in the areas adjoining the border. The Indian government knows everything. Pakistan will have to put an end to them," he said.

The event, held on the occasion of Veterans Day, saw Singh extend warm wishes for Makar Sankranti to the veterans and their families, drawing a parallel between the festival of Khichdi and the spirit of togetherness shared by India’s military community.

Singh’s speech reinforced India’s firm stance on national security and territorial integrity, and marked a significant moment in the ongoing dialogue surrounding Kashmir and India’s relations with Pakistan.

