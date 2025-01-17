Rajasthan: Udaipur professor found dead in office after signing attendance register

Naveen Chaudhary, a 54-year-old professor at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, was found dead in his office on Thursday, with authorities suspecting suicide.

Udaipur: A professor from a government university in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district reportedly took his own life on Thursday by hanging himself in his office, according to police. Authorities discovered a suicide note in his office, in which Naveen Chaudhary (54) stated that his decision was prompted by the suffering caused by his illness.

Pratap Nagar SHO Bharat Yogi confirmed that Chaudhary was employed at the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur, where he taught in the Computer Science Department.

During questioning, university staff revealed that the professor would typically greet everyone when he arrived at the office. However, on Thursday, he did not engage with anyone and went directly to his office, according to the SHO.

Chaudhary arrived at the college around 9 a.m. and signed the attendance register. When the head of the department inquired about him, the staff went to fetch him and discovered his body hanging from the window, the SHO reported.

The police were notified, and they sent the body for a post-mortem examination while also informing his family, according to the SHO.

