Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: 47-year-old bride steals Rs 1 lakh from groom, vanishes with friend; Read

    A newlywed woman in Rajasthan's Churu district eloped with her friend, defrauding the groom of a substantial sum. Police are investigating and searching for the absconding woman.

    Rajasthan 47-year-old bride steals Rs 1 lakh from groom, vanishes with friend; Read
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    A unique love story turned into a nightmare in Churu district's Ghantel village when a woman deceived her new husband and fled. Sheraram Gusain (35), unable to find a bride, readily agreed to marry 47-year-old Shivkanti from Haryana, introduced through an acquaintance named Kavita from Chandigarh.

    Eloped with a Friend After Marriage
    After the wedding, Sheraram took Shivkanti to his village and legally registered their marriage on October 1st. Everything seemed normal until one day, Sheraram returned home to find both his wife, Shivkanti, and her friend, Kavita, missing. He stated they fled in a car while he was away.

    Chandigarh Police Investigating the Women
    When Sheraram tried contacting them, their phones were switched off. He filed a police complaint, alleging that his wife and Kavita also stole one lakh rupees from his father. The police are investigating and searching for the woman. They are examining all aspects of the case and the women's backgrounds. It is suspected they may have targeted others similarly.

    A police team is being sent to Chandigarh. Such incidents of runaway brides are frequently reported in Rajasthan, yet people continue to fall prey to these scams.

