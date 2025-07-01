Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the new RailOne mobile app, offering a single platform for booking tickets, checking train status, ordering meals, and more. The app simplifies travel with easy login and integrated services.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the RailOne mobile application, a new digital platform that brings together almost every service a train passenger may need, from ticket booking to meals and help requests.

A new app for all your railway needs

The launch took place during the 40th Foundation Day of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) in New Delhi. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

What RailOne app offers

According to the Railway Ministry, RailOne is a one-stop solution that combines multiple passenger services in a single platform. The services include:

Ticket booking: Reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets

Train enquiry: Live train status, time tables, and PNR enquiry

Journey planning: Suggestions and route guidance

Rail help: Passenger complaints and support

Meal booking: Order food during your train journey

Freight enquiry: Basic information on goods transport

Simple, clear, and user-friendly

The ministry said the app has been built with a clear and simple user interface to ensure a smooth experience even for first-time users.

It offers integrated connectivity between services so users don’t need to open different apps or windows, everything is in one place.

No more multiple apps or passwords

A key feature of RailOne is single sign-on (SSO). Users who already have an ID on the RailConnect or UTSonMobile apps can log in using the same credentials. No need to remember separate passwords or install multiple apps.

Secure login and fast registration

The app also comes with R-Wallet, a digital wallet to make payments easier and faster.

There are multiple login options:

mPIN (4-digit passcode)

Biometric login (fingerprint or face ID)

New users can register quickly with minimal information, and users who want to just check train info can do so with guest login using mobile number and OTP.

RailOne to ease train journey

Indian Railways is used by millions of people every day. Until now, users had to rely on different apps for different services, like one for booking, another for live train status, and another for meals.

Now with RailOne, all key services are brought together under one digital roof. It saves time, space, and effort, especially for passengers who are not tech-savvy.