Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media?

Rumors of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marrying Solapur MP Praniti Shinde have resurfaced and are gaining traction, again. There is a lot of conjecture on social media sites like X over their possible marriage. These wedding rumours are being fuelled by users uploading old pictures of Rahul and Praniti on the internet. Praniti is the daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Minister of Home Affairs, and is regarded as one of the Maharashtra Congress's most promising young politicians.

Who is Praniti Shinde?

Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde is seen as one of the dynamic young politicians in the Maharashtra Congress. She represents the Solapur Lok Sabha seat as a member of parliament. She was elected from the Solapur City Central constituency three times as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is a member of the Indian National Congress Party.

Praniti is the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021. She is a part of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's screening committee for the assembly elections. She studied at the famous St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Her father, Sushil Shinde, has retired from politics. Praniti became an MLA for the first time in 2009.

When were the two pictured together?

When Praniti Shinde and Rahul Gandhi first appeared together, rumours about their possible romance started to circulate. The two leaders initially crossed paths when Rahul was in Maharashtra for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress had given Praniti the Amaravati region's duty at that point. Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde were spotted holding hands. Users are speculating that Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde are getting married based on the posting of the same photo of Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's opinion on marriage

Rahul Gandhi recently talked about his marriage while in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he had avoided the pressure of marriage some 20 to 30 years. The girls demanded that Rahul invite them if he plans to get married. Rahul agreed to this. Now there is a discussion that Rahul is getting married. But neither Rahul Gandhi nor his family has given any official statement regarding this.

