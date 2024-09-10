Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media?

    Rumors about a potential marriage between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde have resurfaced online, fueled by speculation on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The rumors are based on shared images of the two politicians, prompting curiosity about their relationship.

    Rahul Gandhi wedding rumors: Who is Praniti Shinde? Why is she trending on social media gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Rumors of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marrying Solapur MP Praniti Shinde have resurfaced and are gaining traction, again. There is a lot of conjecture on social media sites like X over their possible marriage. These wedding rumours are being fuelled by users uploading old pictures of Rahul and Praniti on the internet. Praniti is the daughter of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Minister of Home Affairs, and is regarded as one of the Maharashtra Congress's most promising young politicians.

    Who is Praniti Shinde?

    Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde is seen as one of the dynamic young politicians in the Maharashtra Congress. She represents the Solapur Lok Sabha seat as a member of parliament. She was elected from the Solapur City Central constituency three times as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is a member of the Indian National Congress Party.

    Praniti is the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021. She is a part of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's screening committee for the assembly elections.  She studied at the famous St. Xavier's College in Mumbai. Her father, Sushil Shinde, has retired from politics.  Praniti became an MLA for the first time in 2009.

    When were the two pictured together?

    When Praniti Shinde and Rahul Gandhi first appeared together, rumours about their possible romance started to circulate. The two leaders initially crossed paths when Rahul was in Maharashtra for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Congress had given Praniti the Amaravati region's duty at that point. Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde were spotted holding hands. Users are speculating that Rahul Gandhi and Praniti Shinde are getting married based on the posting of the same photo of Rahul Gandhi.

    Rahul Gandhi's opinion on marriage

    Rahul Gandhi recently talked about his marriage while in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that he had avoided the pressure of marriage some 20 to 30 years. The girls demanded that Rahul invite them if he plans to get married. Rahul agreed to this. Now there is a discussion that Rahul is getting married. But neither Rahul Gandhi nor his family has given any official statement regarding this.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53 dmn

    Kerala: Six new cases of jaundice take number of infected in Kozhikode's Kommeri to 53

    Drunk driver loses control, rams car into Haldiram's restaurant in Agra (WATCH) shk

    Drunk driver loses control, rams car into Haldiram's restaurant in Agra (WATCH)

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held anr

    Kerala: 73-year-old woman allegedly killed and buried in Alappuzha; one held

    Ramanagara Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown vkp

    Ramanagara: Man arrested after foiled kidnap attempt of 5-year-old girl; child found bound in godown

    Delhi property dealer accused of employing, sexually assaulting minor Hindu girls, 7 reported missing shk

    Delhi property dealer accused of employing, sexually assaulting minor Hindu girls, 7 reported missing

    Recent Stories

    football Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups scr

    Bahrain vs Japan: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live streaming and probable lineups

    Times when Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dropped HOT cleavage revealing pictures RKK

    Times when Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dropped HOT cleavage revealing pictures

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items vkp

    Karnataka govt plans to curb E-waste with new buyback rule for old electronic items

    Ayodhya Ram Temple GST collection: Tax revenue revealed RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Temple GST collection: Tax revenue revealed

    Ghee for Babies after 6 months: Benefits, Myths and FSSAI guidelines vkp

    Ghee for Babies after 6 months: Benefits, Myths and FSSAI guidelines

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon