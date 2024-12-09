Rahul Gandhi turns interviewer, mocks PM Modi, Adani using masked MPs outside Parliament (WATCH)

Rahul Gandhi led a unique protest outside Parliament, staging a mock interview with MPs wearing Modi and Adani masks to spotlight their alleged ties. The Congress and INDIA bloc demanded a discussion on Adani-related bribery allegations, while key parties like TMC skipped the protest.

Rahul Gandhi turns interviewer, mocks PM Modi, Adani using masked MPs outside Parliament (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

In a unique protest over the Adani issue, opposition MPs led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a mock 'interview' outside Parliament on Monday. The event was aimed at cornering the BJP-led NDA government as the winter session continues to face disruptions. 

Two opposition MPs, donning masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, participated in the mock interview. Rahul Gandhi posed several questions to the duo, seeking to highlight their alleged relationship. When asked to describe their bond, the masked MPs responded, "We do everything together. We have had a relationship for years."

On being asked why Parliament proceedings were being disrupted, the masked MP portraying Adani said, "Whatever I say, he does it," pointing to the MP wearing the PM Modi mask. The Modi-masked lawmaker added, "He is missing today. Amit bhai (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) did not come to the House today."

Rahul Gandhi shared photos of the protest on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: "This is a special and long-standing relationship!"

The ongoing winter session of Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments, with opposition parties persistently demanding a discussion on alleged bribery charges against Adani in the United States. Monday was no different, as the Lok Sabha was adjourned following protests from opposition members.

Interestingly, some key opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), did not participate in the protest. Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule was also absent. Speaking on the TMC's absence, MP Kirti Azad remarked, "The Congress, being a senior party, needs to take everyone along. If they fail, issues will arise. Mamata Banerjee is capable in such situations."

Rahul Gandhi earlier criticized Prime Minister Modi, asking him to attend the winter session and allow an investigation into the Adani issue. In a Facebook post, he said, "Modi ji, come to Parliament, don’t be afraid of an inquiry into Adani." 

The Congress party, along with its INDIA bloc allies, continues to demand answers regarding the Adani allegations.

