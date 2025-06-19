Congress leader Rahul Gandhi marked his 55th birthday today. Party workers and leaders praised his dedication to constitutional values, justice, and empathy for marginalised communities. Celebrations included heartfelt tributes and wishes.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in Delhi on Thursday, as he celebrated his 55th birthday.

Party workers gathered in large numbers to extend their best wishes to the Congress leader, creating a festive atmosphere at the AICC premises. Congress supporters distributed sweets and celebrated the occasion.

Wishes for Rahul Gandhi

Many extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on his 55th birthday, commending his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, social justice, and the upliftment of marginalised communities.

They described him as a compassionate leader who continues to champion the rights of the unheard and uphold the ideals of democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a heartfelt post on X, lauded Gandhi's deep sense of empathy and commitment to the marginalised.

"What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard," Kharge wrote.

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi's actions mirror the Congress party's core values. He added, “Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead.”

The Congress party also paid tribute to Rahul Gandhi's leadership on social media, calling him a “true crusader for justice.”

"Through your fearless integrity and tireless commitment, you remind us all that real change is fuelled by compassion and empathy. You are a true crusader for justice. A voice for the voiceless and a relentless advocate for equality. May this year bring you joy and renewed strength to champion the ideals you stand for and usher in the changes that you are committed to. Thank you for your deep resolve and unblemished hope. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji," read the post from the party's official handle.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended greetings on his birthday.