    Rahul Gandhi fact-checked over claim that PM Modi was not born in OBC family

    The government issued a rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste identity, asserting that Modi's caste, Modh Ghanchi, is recognized as an OBC. Rahul had accused PM Modi of misrepresenting his caste for political gain

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    The government responded sharply on Thursday to Rahul Gandhi's accusations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste identity. Gandhi, during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Odisha, alleged that PM Modi had misrepresented himself as belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community. In a concise statement titled "Facts Regarding Rahul Gandhi's Statement on PM's Caste," the government clarified that the Modh Ghanchi caste, to which Modi belongs, is indeed recognized as a socially and educationally backward class and included in the OBC list in Gujarat.

    The former Congress party chief was reminded by the government that the notification to incorporate the sub-group into the list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was issued on July 25, 1994, a period when Gujarat -- PM Modi's home state -- was under the governance of the Congress party.

    The statement highlighted that the inclusion of the Modh Ghanchi caste in the OBC list was confirmed through surveys conducted by the Mandal Commission and subsequent notifications issued by the Gujarat government and the Government of India. Notably, these notifications were issued during periods when Modi was not in power or holding any executive office.

    Gandhi's remarks come amid ongoing debates between the government and the opposition over a national caste census, which the ruling BJP has previously opposed. The issue gained prominence following a caste survey conducted by the Bihar government last year, underscoring the significant political influence of OBC and Extremely Backward Classes (EBC).

    This week, Gandhi reiterated his commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations if Congress secures victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

    The exchange between Gandhi and Modi intensified earlier this week, with Gandhi accusing Modi of conveniently leveraging his OBC identity for electoral gains. In response, PM Modi, during a Rajya Sabha session, criticized Nehru's reservations stance and asserted his government's dedication to the welfare of SC, ST, and OBC communities.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
