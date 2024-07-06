Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rahul Gandhi claims Congress will defeat BJP in Gujarat as it did in Ayodhya; BJP slams 'Hindu hatred' (WATCH)

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election, similar to its victory in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections. 

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 6, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Saturday that his party will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election, similar to its victory in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha made this comment while addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad.

    "They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

    Rahul Gandhi declared that Congress will win in Gujarat and initiate a new beginning from the state.

    He referred to a clash that occurred on July 2 between Congress and BJP members outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Ahmedabad's Paldi area. The conflict arose when BJP's youth wing members protested against Gandhi's remarks on Hindus. According to police reports, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

    In his speech, the former Congress chief also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is situated.

    "People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said.

    Rahul Gandhi also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intended to contest from Ayodhya, but his surveyors advised against it, warning that he would be defeated and his political career would end.

    Reacting sharply to Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X and stated, "You win one election in Faizabad (Ayodhya Vidhan Sabha gave BJP lead) and you claim you are bigger than the movement for janmsthan of Prabhu Ram! This is the HINDU HATRED OF RAHUL GANDHI. Abuse Hindu as Hinsak. Then insult Gita Now attack Ram Janmbhoomi Andolan."

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2024, 4:31 PM IST
