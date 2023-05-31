Rahul Gandhi cannot digest global sentiment that 'PM Modi is the Boss': BJP on Congress leader's US remarks

"All along, Congress believed that democracy is dynasty and dynasty is democracy. That idea has crumbled today. That is why they are resorting to Modi bashing abroad. They are travelling abroad fearmongering about communal discord in the country," BJP leaders said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader for defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad. The BJP's response comes after the former MP lampooned Prime Minister Modi while Interacting with a gathering of Indian diaspora in Santa Clara, California, saying that if the latter were to be sitting next to God, Modiji would "start explaining to God how the universe works, and God would be confused 'what have I created'".

BJP leaders said that the Congress is unable to digest the fact that democracy has been delivered under the nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They cannot tolerate the world calling Prime Minister Modi, as the boss. All along, Congress believed that democracy is a dynasty and dynasty is democracy. That idea has crumbled today. That is why they are resorting to Modi bashing abroad. They are travelling abroad fearmongering about communal discord in the country," senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said.

"If India was not a democracy, would any leader be able to go abroad and criticise the duly elected government of the country," Naqvi asked.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world & held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this."

Rahul Gandhi mocks Prime Minister Modi

"The assault that is taking place in India, is happening on our way of life. The tradition in India that leaders like Guru Nanak and Mahatma Gandhi emphasised was not to be under the impression you know everything. But that is the disease... a group of people in India is absolutely convinced that they know everything. Maybe they think, they know more than God. They could sit down with God and have a conversation, and explain to Him about what is going on. Our Prime Minister is one such specimen."

The Congress leader is on a three-city US tour during which he will interact with the Indian diaspora and meet American lawmakers. Last week, Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said Gandhi's visit is aimed at promoting shared values and a vision of real democracy.

"The purpose of his (Gandhi's) trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over, Pitroda said in a statement.