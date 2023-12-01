'Purely unreasonable...' AFCAT aspirants protest exam fee hike; go social with #reduceafcatfees

IAF aspirants are protesting against the sudden increase in the examination fees for the Air Force Common Admission Test from Rs 250 to Rs 649 within six months. The protesting candidates are demanding a reconsideration of the decision

The Indian Air Force aspirants are protesting the increase in the examination fees for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) to Rs 649 from Rs 250 in just six months. Questioning the sudden hike in the fees, the aspirants demanded reconsideration of the decision. However, candidates registering for NCC Special Entry are not required to pay any fees.

A protesting student told Asianet Newsable: "Earlier, the fee was Rs 250 and it has been hiked to Rs 649 in just a next attempt. They do not want the poor to apply for jobs in the forces." In order to draw the government's attention, the aspirants have run a hashtag #reduceafcatfees on social media platforms.

One social media user, Anurag Tripathi wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Dear @cdacindia can you please reduce the application fees of AFCAT? It used to be 250, why this sudden increase? 649 is too much for an application form. #reduceafcatfees."

Another user, Rohit Gavande also asked to reduce the fees and said: "@cdacindia 649rs for afcat 2024/1 is too much fees for online exam please reduce it . Aspirants appear for this exam are from all type of society who prepared from often YouTube. @rajnathsingh sir kindly look into this. #reduceafcatfees."

Pooja Sharma wrote: "@cdacindia 649 is a big amount for middle-class families. #reduceafcatfees."

"I don't think the armed forces recruitment process should become a profit making business. This sudden hike of application fees by 140% is purely unreasonable..this needs to be reduced. #Afcat @CareerinIAF @IAF_MCC @DefenceHQ," Sachin Singh Rajput wrote on X.

Defending the fee hike, sources said that the cost of conducting the examination was behind the decision.

What is AFCAT?

AFCAT is an entrance examination conducted by the Indian Air Force to select qualified and suitable candidates for various positions in the Flying and Ground Duty branches (Technical and Non-Technical).

The force has sought online applications for 306 vacancies, including 38 in the flying branch. The application has been invited from both men and women. They should be unmarried.

The engagement period for Flying Branch Short Service Commission (SSC) officers is 14 years from the date of Commissioning while the initial tenure for SSC officers in Ground Duty (Tech and Non-Tech) branches would be for 10 years. An extension of four years may be granted subject to service requirements, availability of vacancies, willingness, suitability and merit.

The grant of permanent commission would be considered subject to service requirements, availability of vacancies, willingness, suitability and merit and as per prevailing policies on the subject. They will not be entitled to a grant of pension.

The course will begin in January 2025 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal in Hyderabad. The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 62 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force training establishments.