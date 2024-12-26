Punjab SHOCKER! Serial killer lures 11 victims with lifts and sexual acts, wrote 'dhokebaaz' on their back

A 32-year-old man in Punjab, India, has confessed to murdering 11 men over 18 months. He targeted men he interacted with, often robbing and killing them after offering lifts or engaging in sexual encounters.

A 32-year-old serial killer who confessed to murdering 11 men in 18 months has been arrested by Punjab police. The accused, identified as Ram Saroop alias Sodhi from Chaura village in Garhshankar, Hoshiarpur district, reportedly wrote the word “dhokebaaz" (betrayer) on the back of one of his victims.

After the body of one of Saroop's victims was discovered on Manali Road in the Kiratpur Sahib neighborhood on August 18, police were able to arrest Saroop. According to the Indian Express, the police opened an investigation and filed a murder complaint after the disturbing discovery.

What was the motive?

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), Saroop only killed men whom he had interacted with, either through sexual encounters or by offering them lifts. He acknowledged robbing and killing those who wouldn't give him the money they had promised. His participation in the killings of five individuals has been proven by police thus far, and enquiries into the other men are still ongoing. Saroop is suspected of killing three individuals in Ropar and one each in Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib.

How did he kill his victims?

Saroop reportedly killed his victims using two primary techniques. He usually strangled them with a piece of cloth, but occasionally blunt items like bricks killed the victims by injuring their heads. These information were confirmed to TOI by SP Navneet Singh Mahal.

Due of his homosexuality, Saroop's family left him two years ago. While investigators try to fully understand the extent of his crimes, the serial killer—who is married and has three children—is presently being held on police remand. In order to ascertain whether he has HIV, the police will also take him for a medical checkup.

