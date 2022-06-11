Punjab: Pro-Khalistan slogans scribbled on walls of judge's residence in Faridkot

The Himachal Pradesh Police charged SFJ's Pannu with violating sections 13 of the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and 153 A and 153 B of the Indian Penal Code. He was charged under Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were visible on the walls of a Session Judge's apartment in Punjab's Faridkot on Saturday. According to Faridkot SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, a video of SFJ (Sikhs for Justice) activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has surfaced. She stated that CCTV cameras were being examined and that an inquiry was ongoing. The SFJ is a pro-Kahlistani organisation established in the United States.

Pannu was arrested on May 8 as the 'principal culprit' in the case involving 'Khalistan' flags discovered tied on the main entrance of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly building.

In recent months, the SFJ has increased its Khalistani propaganda and incitement in Punjab and Himachal. A similar incident was committed in Himachal Pradesh last month. Khalistani flags were fastened to the walls and entrance of the state parliament in Dharamshala, and slogans were scrawled on them.

The incident occurred just days after intelligence agencies warned concerned security agencies and state police about an SFJ video purportedly asking Punjab-based gangsters to join the banned organisation in exchange for killing Indian Army officers who led Operation Blue Star at Amritsar's Golden Temple in 1984.

