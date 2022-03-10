Punjab Election 2022: Who defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar East?

In a surprise development, AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur emerged victorious on the seat where the main contest was believed to be between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia.

One of the biggest upsets this election has been Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu losing from the Amritsar East assembly seat by a margin of 6,750 votes against AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur.

Sidhu accepted the defeat calling it the mandate of the people of Punjab and while congratulating Aam Aadmi Party for winning the majority in elections. He also tweeted saying, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju were also in the fray.

Sidhu had dared Majithia to contest from Amritsar East, after which SAD President Sukhbir Badal announced to field Majithia from the constituency.

Jeevan Jyot runs an initiative which provides sanitary napkins to women inmates in jails across Punjab. And as a result, she is also known as “Pad Woman” of Punjab.

Jeevan Jyot, a social worker, creaties awareness about the use of sanitary pads and works for women from the underprivileged background. She also manages their education. She has also tied up with Jeevan Jyot Swiss company, together with which she provides free sanitary pads to rural women.

She is also the founder of Shree Hemkunt Education (S.H.E.) Society, an organisation which works for the welfare of poor and underprivileged people of the community. The organisation extensively works in the field of literacy and education, health, slum-rehabilitation, vocational education, women empowerment and many other social causes.