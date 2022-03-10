Punjab Election 2022: Who defeated incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi?

“I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people,” Channi tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost the election from both the seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur leaving the Congress red-faced.

In Chamkaur Sahib seat, which he has represented for three consecutive terms until 2017, Channi was defeated by his namesake Dr Charanjit Singh Channi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by about 6,000 votes.

The AAP’s Dr Channi got 58,999 votes against CM Channi’s 53,395 votes, according to the latest numbers by the Election Commission of India.

In Bhadaur, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke got over 57,000 votes, while Channi drew a little over 23,000 votes.

Channi was announced as Punjab chief ministerial candidate by the Congress three months ahead of the elections to the 117-member house.

In 2017, Chamkaur Sahib was one of 77 seats won by the Congress party. Channi had won the election by defeating AAP’s Dr Charanjit Singh by a margin of 12,308 votes. Meanwhile, the CM suffered defeat in Bhadaur, a seat that was won by AAP in the previous polls as well.

The AAP is headed for a landslide victory unseating the Congress in Punjab as it was leading in at least 92 seats against the Congress party’s 17 seats in the 117-member house.

The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, looks set to form a government in Punjab with leads showing a good sweep. This win would give the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, its first chance at running a full state unlike Delhi, which is a Union Territory.

