Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan"

The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a rally in Punjab's Pathankot, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and taunted them as "bade miyan, chhote miyan."



While talking about PM Modi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said both have emerged from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She said that there is nothing in the Gujarat model, they have sold it to the two people. Without taking the name of PM Modi, she slammed the Gujarat model.

While targeting Arvind Kejriwal, she slammed the Delhi model. The Congress leader asked, have they had seen how people died on the roads.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said CM Charanjit Singh Channi could make decisions in the interest of Punjab and its people because he belongs from a poor family.

The Congress government of Punjab was able to make decisions in the people's interest in 111 days because the Chief Minister of Punjab is from among the people, from a poor family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a rally in Pathankot.

