  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan"

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that "both emerged from RSS."

    Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls PM Modi and Delhi CM, "bade miyan, chhote miyan" - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pathankot, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing a rally in Punjab's Pathankot, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and taunted them as "bade miyan, chhote miyan." 
     
    While talking about PM Modi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said both have emerged from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She said that there is nothing in the Gujarat model, they have sold it to the two people. Without taking the name of PM Modi, she slammed the Gujarat model. 

    While targeting Arvind Kejriwal, she slammed the Delhi model. The Congress leader asked, have they had seen how people died on the roads.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said CM Charanjit Singh Channi could make decisions in the interest of Punjab and its people because he belongs from a poor family. 

    The Congress government of Punjab was able to make decisions in the people's interest in 111 days because the Chief Minister of Punjab is from among the people, from a poor family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said at a rally in Pathankot.

    Also Read: PM Modi slams Congress, Gandhi 'parivar' over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

    Also Read: Sena chides Punjab CM over 'UP ke Bhaiya' remark, spare us the 'gyaan', says Twitter

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: 'Very shameful', Arvind Kejriwal over Channi's 'UP, Bihar bhaiyas' remark

    Also Read: Priyanka seen applauding Channi's 'UP ke Bhaiyya' jibe, Congress faces flak

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Etawah once a stronghold now a lost cause for Congress gcw

    UP Election 2022: Etawah, once a stronghold, now a lost cause for Congress

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat's appointment-dnm

    BJP leader reveals instigation by Congress over hijab propaganda, adv Devadatt Kamat’s appointment

    Pro hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    Pro-hijab arguments in court based on illogical jurisprudence

    wildlife Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia drb

    Cheetah to return from extinction in India; experts fly to Namibia

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off-dnm

    Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

    Recent Stories

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat stubborn wives gcw

    Malaysian female minister gets the stick for advising husbands to beat ‘stubborn’ wives

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here - ADT

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Manoj Tiwary in Bengal XI; first player to play as Cabinet Minister-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Manoj Tiwary in Bengal XI; first player to play as Cabinet Minister

    Kriti Sanon look from Bachchhan Paandey Myra Devekar revealed drb

    Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Myra Devekar’, revealed

    Singapore PM s lesson on how democracy must operate says there was Nehru s India gcw

    'There was Nehru's India...': Singapore PM's lesson on how democracy must operate

    Recent Videos

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    US woman becomes first to be cured of HIV using umbilical cord blood treatment

    Video Icon