Punjab Election 2022: Police confiscates Sonu Sood's car, orders him to stay at home

Sonu Sood, whose sister Malvika is running for assembly in Punjab's Moga, was sent home, and his car was impounded for reportedly attempting to approach a polling station here. According to police, his car was detained at the request of an election observer. Sonu Sood was attempting to enter a polling station, according to Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh, "During this time, his automobile was impounded, and he was sent home. If he leaves his residence, he will face the consequences."

The actor, on the other hand, said that they were made aware of threat calls at numerous booths by the opposition, particularly members of the Akali Dal. "Money is provided at several booths. So it is our responsibility to go verify and assure fair elections. That's why we went out. We've arrived at our destination. There should be free and fair elections," Sonu Sood added.

Meanwhile, the actor turned to Twitter to accuse other contenders in the Moga constituency of vote-buying. He requested the Indian Election Commission to take quick action in this respect.

Sonu Sood's sister Malvika, who is running on the Congress ticket from Punjab's Moga constituency, had stated that she is optimistic about winning the Assembly elections. In Punjab, a multi-party election is taking place between the incumbent Congress, the AAP, the SAD-BSP coalition, the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. In the single-phase election, almost 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women.

