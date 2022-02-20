  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Police confiscates Sonu Sood's car, orders him to stay at home

    Sonu Sood was attempting to enter a polling station, according to Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh, "During this time, his automobile was impounded, and he was sent home. If he leaves his residence, he will face the consequences."
     

    Punjab Election 2022 Police confiscates Sonu Sood s car orders him to stay at home gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Moga, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sonu Sood, whose sister Malvika is running for assembly in Punjab's Moga, was sent home, and his car was impounded for reportedly attempting to approach a polling station here. According to police, his car was detained at the request of an election observer. Sonu Sood was attempting to enter a polling station, according to Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh, "During this time, his automobile was impounded, and he was sent home. If he leaves his residence, he will face the consequences."

    The actor, on the other hand, said that they were made aware of threat calls at numerous booths by the opposition, particularly members of the Akali Dal. "Money is provided at several booths. So it is our responsibility to go verify and assure fair elections. That's why we went out. We've arrived at our destination. There should be free and fair elections," Sonu Sood added.

    Meanwhile, the actor turned to Twitter to accuse other contenders in the Moga constituency of vote-buying. He requested the Indian Election Commission to take quick action in this respect.

    Sonu Sood's sister Malvika, who is running on the Congress ticket from Punjab's Moga constituency, had stated that she is optimistic about winning the Assembly elections. In Punjab, a multi-party election is taking place between the incumbent Congress, the AAP, the SAD-BSP coalition, the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt), and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha. In the single-phase election, almost 2.14 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

     

    Also Read | Govt made all efforts for people's welfare, rest is will of citizens, says CM Channi

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 3:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Real fight between me Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin says uncle Shivpal gcw

    Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam-dnm

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh

    UP Election 2022 We ve hit century in first 2 phases BJP will be eliminated says Akhilesh gcw

    UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, man-eater leopard-dnm

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, ‘man-eater leopard’

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Multiple explosions heard in rebel-held Donetsk city, citizens asked to exercise caution

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video) RCB

    Ranveer Singh at NBA event: Spends time with Machine Gun Kelly and more (Video)

    UP Election 2022 Real fight between me Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin says uncle Shivpal gcw

    Real fight between me, Akhilesh on who will win with maximum margin, says uncle Shivpal

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam-dnm

    SSC CHSL 2021: Important notice issued for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 66): ATKMB settles for competitive 2-2 draw against KBFC

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 One generation lost to terrorism another to drugs vote wisely says Sidhu gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon