    Punjab Election 2022: One generation lost to terrorism, another to drugs; vote wisely, says Sidhu

    Feb 20, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
    Punjab Congress head Navjot Singh Sidhu said that people in the state would have to vote wisely to bring about change since the state has lost one generation to terrorism and the other to narcotics. He made the remarks while speaking with the media in Amritsar. "One generation has been lost to terrorism, and another to drugs. People will have to vote wisely now if they want to see a change in Punjab," Sidhu stated to the media.

    Sidhu said that in the polls, on one side are the 'mafias' of Captain Amarinder Singh and Prakash Singh Badal's families, who have 'licked Punjab like termites' for their gains, and on the other are those who love the state and want to reform the system.

    "Voters will turn out in significant numbers to effect change," he continued. In Amritsar, Punjab Congress chairman Navjot Singh Sidhu will face SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju (East).

    Voting in the 117 Punjab Assembly seats began at 8 a.m. on Sunday, under strict security. Over 2.14 crore voters in Punjab will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates from 117 seats. On Sunday, there are a total of 2,14,99,804 people in Punjab who are eligible to vote. He stated that there are 1304 candidates in the race—1209 males, 93 women, and two transgenders—in 117 seats split throughout 23 districts in the state.

    This time, the state is experiencing a multi-cornered struggle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as significant contenders. The votes will be counted on March 10.

