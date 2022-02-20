Punjab Election 2022: Congress will be wiped out, live in different world, says Amarinder Singh

The former CM also said that his party is performing well and positive reports coming from the ground.

Punjab Lok Congress founder and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he was certain of winning from the Patiala assembly constituency, claiming that Congress will be wiped out from Punjab in the Assembly elections.

“They (Congress) live in a different world and will be wiped out in Punjab,” said the Punjab Lok Congress founder after casting his vote in Patiala.

“Bhagwant Mann is an anti-national and he is supporting Arvind Kejriwal,” added the Punjab Lok Congress founder.

Meanwhile, Shiromoni Akali Dal (SAD) leader Gurbachan Singh has hinted at a possible party alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) post Punjab Assembly elections in the state if they come to power.

Talking to India Today, Gurbachan Singh said, “We are confident of victory. Akali Dal-BSP will form the next government in Punjab. The party will decide on taking BJP support if we fall short of numbers. It depends on the numbers. But Congress is our No.1 enemy.”

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is the Congress's chief ministerial face, is contesting from two seats Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur. While Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East).

AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur and party's CM face Bhagwant Mann is contesting from Dhuri seat. Punjab Lok Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the Patiala constituency.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.