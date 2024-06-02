Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche crash: Teen's mother claims doctors asked to give her blood; pubs bar entry below 25 yrs

    Pune police had argued for a seven-day custody of Shivani Agarwal to probe who was given actual sample and syringe in the hospital to swap blood sample of the accused with his mother’s.

    The mother of the Porsche car's minor driver was arrested late on Saturday afternoon on the charge of giving her blood sample in place of her son's following the crash on May 19, after the crime branch personnel detained her around 6.30am from her Wadgaonsheri bungalow.

    Amitesh Kumar, Pune's commissioner of police (CP), said, "We have the woman's (49) testimony on file. She informed us that rather than giving her son's blood sample, the hospital's physicians had instructed her to offer their own. She pretended not to understand why the physicians had told her this."

    When the hospital's blood sample's DNA result showed that it did not belong to the child, the police filed accusations of fraud and evidence destruction against the boy's mother, leading to her detention. 

    Entry barred in several pubs if aged below 25

    Meanwhile, several pubs in the city have barred entry to those aged below 25 to avoid the hassle of monitoring whether the underage patrons were consuming a hard drink or sticking to just wine and beer. This action comes after the excise agency raided many bars in the wake of the Porsche disaster in Kalyaninagar on May 19.
    The Bombay Prohibition Act (1949) states that only beer and wine may be consumed by persons between the ages of 21 and 24. Hard liquor is only authorised for those 25 and above.

    The state government-appointed committee in its report claimed that a woman and two elderly people gave their blood samples instead of the boy after accident in Kalyaninagar on May 19, in which two techies were killed. The boy, according to the police, had gone to two pubs before the accident and consumed liquor with his friends.

    Pune teen's father and grandfather arrested

    The boy's father (50), a builder, was arrested in the case later in the afternoon, after the police secured his custody from the Yerawada central prison. Earlier, he and his father (grandfather of the minor driver) were arrested on the charge of abducting and confining their family driver (42) and asking him to own up the crime.

    The 17-year-old boy, in an inebriated condition, drove his Porsche car and fatally knocked down two IT professionals travelling on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra’s Pune city on May 19. 

    The police have registered three separate cases in the matter. The cases include an FIR in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar that allegedly served liquor to the juvenile.

