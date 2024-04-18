Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prashant Kishor tears into RJD's Tejashwi Yadav for focusing on Gaza war instead of Bihar's needs (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday strongly targeted RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and stated that if he begins to steer the country in a new direction, there would be no progress. He said his parents Lalu Yadav-Rabri ruled the government with no improvement in the state. .

    In his statement, election strategist also stated that some departments in Bihar needed to be improved, including the state of the hospitals, roads, drains, and streets.

    Prashant Kishor even said that Tejashwi Yadav has neither knowledge of language nor subject, but if he has to make sharp comments, then he will sit and do it on Israel and Palestine. "In Bihar, poor children do not have clothes on their bodies, there is no food to eat, there is no employment but they are making sharp comments about what is happening in Gaza," he added. 

    He said in a clear tone, "Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi were the Chief Minister in Bihar and Tejashwi himself was the Deputy Chief Minister, they made Bihar directionless."

    Earlier, Kishor has said that Bihar has a lot of space for a new party as it has "maximum anti-incumbency" following the nearly 35-year rule of ideologically similar formations headed by either Lalu Prasad Yadav or Nitish Kumar.

    "Almost similar formations built around Lalu and Nitish have been there for 35 years. They have similar ideologies more or less," he said, noting that issues like social justice, socialism and 'jungle raj' have been there all these years.

