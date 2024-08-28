Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prashant Kishor blasts Rahul Gandhi over caste census, says 'poverty needs action, not just data' (Watch)

    In a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stance on the caste census, Prashant Kishor questioned the effectiveness of such measures in addressing poverty. Kishor’s comments come amid a growing debate on the role of caste-based data in shaping social policy.

    Prashant Kishor blasts Rahul Gandhi over caste census, says 'poverty needs action, not just data' (Watch)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

    Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor has criticised the Congress party's push for a caste census, questioning its effectiveness in addressing poverty. 

    The Jan Suraaj chief appears to be not in favour of nationwide caste census  - an issue that Rahul Gandhi has raised to corner the Centre. 

    In a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s stance on the caste census, Prashant Kishor launched a robust challenge, questioning the effectiveness of such measures in addressing poverty. Kishor’s comments come amid a growing debate on the role of caste-based data in shaping social policy.

    "Wherever there is a Congress government, Rahul Gandhi should first get a census done there and eradicate poverty. We will also follow their model," Kishor said, underscoring a critical view of Gandhi's recent assertions that a caste census could be a game-changer in the fight against poverty.

    Kishor, known for his influential role in Indian political campaigns, argued that while a caste census could provide valuable data, it is not a silver bullet for poverty alleviation. “Caste census will not eliminate poverty as Rahul is saying,” Kishor asserted.

    “Why are Congress governments not removing poverty by conducting caste census in those states?”

    Kishor said that caste census will only help understand the number of a section but it won't eradicate poverty. He said if caste census is that useful, then the Congress should conduct it whereever it is in power and finish the poverty.  

    "Rahul Gandhi should tell where was his wisdom for 60 years. For the last 60 years, your party was in power. You should have conducted caste census and eradicated poverty. If we believe that now you have got this wisdom, you should at least conduct caste census in states - Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal - where you are in power and remove the poverty," Kishor said while speaking to reporters.  

    "If caste census eradicated poverty...Bihar has done caste census, whose poverty has been alleviated here?" he asked. "Wherever Congress has a government, they should conduct a caste census and eradicate poverty there...we will carry their flag around and will follow that model."

    In Kishor’s view, the focus should shift from data collection to actionable solutions. “Caste census can provide information, not eliminate poverty,” he stated,

    "A caste census or any other survey helps you understand the condition of different sections of society," Kishor said, adding that unless any action is taken, that information won't help. "It's known that people are poor, but the way to lift them out of poverty needs to be shown. Bihar is the poorest and most backward state in the country. Is a census needed for this? Everyone already knows it," Prashant Kishor said.

    The demand of caste census has been getting louder, with more and more parties joining the Opposition. 

    Bihar under Nitish Kumar became first state to conduct caste census. After the census, the state government increased the reservation from 50 to 65 per cent for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions. However, in June this year, the Patna High Court struck down the move. 

    Latest Videos
