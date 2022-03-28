Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for second term in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah

Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath of office to Pramod Sawant at the ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pramod Sawant on Monday took oath as the Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term after being unanimously elected as leader of the legislature party in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath are among the top dignitaries arrived for the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Ministers of 15 BJP-ruled states were also present at the function.

BJP President JP Nadda, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others also arrived to attend the ceremony.

Over 10,000 people were present at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, where the swearing-in ceremony took place, reported The Times of India.

Vishwajit P Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaute and Atanasio Monserrate have been announced as ministers in the Sawant Cabinet.

In the recently held state elections, the BJP had won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly and secured support from two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three Independents. Sawant had won the Sanquelim constituency by a narrow margin of 666 votes.

This is the third consecutive government of the BJP in the coastal state. This will be the first full session of the Assembly for the current calendar year in which new Speaker will be elected. The session is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), as per official sources of PTI news agency.