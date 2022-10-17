Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Power cut in parts of Chennai today, October 17; know list of affected areas

    Maintenance work will cause power outages between 9 am and 2 pm. According to officials, power will be restored before 2 pm if the maintenance work is completed quickly.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Power will be cut off in some parts of Chennai on Monday, October 17. Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company) has scheduled the power outage to allow for maintenance work.

    The power supply will be disrupted from 9 am to 2 pm and will be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed early. Anna Salai and the IT Corridor are among the areas affected.

    Know the entire list here:
    1) Anna Salai: Edapalayam Street, Wall Tax Road, Nanian street, Elakandhappan street, Singannan street.

    1) In IT Corridor: Taramani Kandanchavadi Karpaga vinayagar koil street, VOC street, Gandhi street, CBI colony, MGR road, part of OMR, and above all surrounding areas.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
