    Pongal 2024: Holiday declared for six districts in Kerala on January 15

    A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday ( Jan 15). As part of Pongal celebrations, the Southern Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the rush of passengers.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A holiday has been declared in six districts of the state on the occasion of Pongal and Makaravilakku on Monday (January 15). The holiday has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad districts. As part of Pongal celebrations, the Southern Western Railway has announced special train services to manage the rush of passengers.

    A special train service will be run between Yeswanthpur and Kochuveli. The reservation started on January 13. Meanwhile, Sabarimala is ready for the Makaravilakku festival. The Makarasankrama Pooja will be held  at 2:46 am. After the regular poojas, the temple portals will be opened at 5 pm. This will be followed by the procession of Thiruvabharanam.

    The darshan facility has been arranged at Elavungal, Ayyarmala, Nellimala, Panjipara, Pampa, Neelimala, Appachimedu, Parunthumpara and Panchalimedu. The Thiruvabharanam that reaches Saramkuthi will be received by the Devaswom Board President on January 15. It will then be taken to Sannidhanam for Deeparadhana.  The Pandalam palace representative will not accompany the procession this year due to the death of a family member in the palace. 

