Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Politics over Odisha train crash deaths: Mamata Banerjee, Ashwini Vaishnaw spar during media briefing (WATCH)

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw later downplayed the disagreement with Mamata Banerjee. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied Vaishnaw during the press conference.

    Politics over Odisha train crash deaths: Mamata Banerjee, Ashwini Vaishnaw spar during media briefing (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday found themselves at odds over the death toll in the Odisha train tragedy.

    During a joint press conference in Balasore, Mamata indicated that she had heard reports suggesting the death toll could climb to 500. Vaishnaw interjected by stating, "According to the state government data, the toll stands at 238." However, Banerjee persisted in her argument, pointing out that the figure provided was from the previous day.

    When questioned about Mamata's comments, Vaishnaw stressed the importance of transparency and discouraged the politicization of the situation. He asserted, "Now is not the time for political debates; our focus should be on facilitating a prompt restoration process."

    Subsequently, Mamata visited the accident site on Saturday afternoon and called for a thorough investigation, describing it as the "most significant train accident of this century." 
    As someone who previously served as Railways minister, she expressed her anguish over the incident and underscored the necessity of a comprehensive inquiry. The two passenger trains involved in the accident are associated with stations in Bengal.

    Mamata Banerjee also emphasized the need for the Railways to receive special attention, highlighting the separate budget allocated to the sector and expressing concerns about coordination gaps.

    Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined Vaishnaw during the press conference. Vaishnaw later downplayed the disagreement with Mamata Banerjee.

    Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC National General Secretary, criticized Vaishnaw, accusing him of prioritizing theatrics instead of focusing on passenger safety. Taking to Twitter, he called for the resignation of the Railway Minister.

    The accident in Balasore on Friday involved three trains: the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Kolkata-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a goods train. Ongoing efforts are in place to restore the site and remove the bogies from the tracks.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali' anr

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    Odisha Train Accident Coromandel Express crashed at 128 kmph, was not on main line: Initial probe

    Coromandel Express crashed at 128 kmph, was not on main line: Initial probe

    Odisha train accident strict action will be taken PM Modi after meeting injured passengers

    'Words cannot capture my deep sorrow...' PM Modi after meeting passengers injured in Odisha train accident

    Odisha train accident: Of smashed coaches, shrouded corpses and mangled tracks (WATCH)

    Odisha train accident: Of smashed coaches, shrouded corpses and mangled tracks (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Rs 50000 crore submarine deal on agenda when Rajnath Singh meets German counterpart Boris next week

    Football Man City eye treble after clinching FA Cup title with win over Man United; fan ecstatic osf

    Man City eye treble after clinching FA Cup title with win over Man United; fans ecstatic

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball? osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Will in-form Shubman Gill come good against the red-ball?

    Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini

    Urfi Javed startles fans with her bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy' vma

    Urfi Javed startles fans with bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy'

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon