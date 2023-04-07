PM Modi to arrive in Kochi on April 25; BJP leader Anil Antony to join

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on April 25 to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organised by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. Newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony will also attend the event with the Prime Minister.

The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state. While youth and professionals are participating in Kochi, Union Minister Smriti Irani is participating in the Women's Sangam in Thrissur, and in Kozhikode, the event is being organized by the ex-servicemen's association led by Rajnath Singh. The BJP says that Antony's entry is only the beginning. More prominent opposition figures and VIPs from other fields are expected to surprise entry into the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Antony joined the BJP on Thursday and took the membership slip from Union Minister Piyush Goyal. It is reported that the move to bring Anil Antony to the BJP was made as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special interest.

Reportedly, leaders of the BJP reached out to Antony on PM Modi's advice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah headed all the meetings regarding Anil's induction into the party. It is clear that the BJP believes that Anil's presence at the national level will benefit the party.

After joining the BJP, Anil Antony told Asianet News that the decision was taken after he had considered it for a long time. He accused the Congress of taking an anti-national stand for two or three leaders.

BJP leaders are giving an indication that Antony will be an active participant in the party's moves in Kerala even. There is speculation that he may be given a national-level posting. An indication of the same was received after his hour-long meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.