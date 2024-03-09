Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi takes jeep and elephant safaris in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park, where he undertook elephant and jeep safaris, becoming the first Prime Minister to spend a night in the UNESCO World Heritage site.

    PM Modi takes a safari in Assam's Kaziranga; first PM to spend night in national park (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an adventurous journey through Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, indulging in both elephant and jeep safaris during his inaugural visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Arriving in Kaziranga the previous night as part of his two-day trip to the state, Modi made history by becoming the first Prime Minister to spend the night within the park's premises. Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied him. 

    About Kaziranga National Sanctuary

    Revered globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this sprawling expanse of wilderness is famed for its most iconic inhabitants -- the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceroses. These majestic creatures roam freely amidst the park's verdant landscapes, drawing visitors from around the world to witness their grace and beauty.

    Yet, Kaziranga is more than just a sanctuary for rhinos. It is a thriving ecosystem that supports a diverse array of wildlife. Among its residents are herds of elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer, and elusive tigers, adding to the park's allure and mystique. 

    Kaziranga's significance extends beyond its terrestrial inhabitants; it serves as a vital breeding ground for several species, including elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. This crucial role in wildlife conservation led to its designation as a Tiger Reserve in 2006, acknowledging the park's efforts in safeguarding the majestic big cats.

    Moreover, Kaziranga's importance transcends its boundaries as a haven for large mammals. Recognized as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International, the park is a haven for avifaunal species. Its marshy wetlands and lush grasslands provide a sanctuary for a plethora of bird species, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and ornithologists alike.

    One of the most spectacular phenomena in Kaziranga occurs during the winter months when the park becomes a temporary refuge for migratory birds. These winged travelers embark on an arduous journey from distant lands, particularly Central Asia, seeking shelter in Kaziranga's hospitable environs. 

    Among the avian visitors are the elegant lesser white-fronted goose, the striking ferruginous duck, the elusive Baer’s pochard duck, as well as stately species like the lesser adjutant, greater adjutant, black-necked stork, and Asian Openbill stork. Their arrival adds a vibrant splash of color to Kaziranga's landscape, further enriching its ecological tapestry.

    PM Modi's Day in Assam

    Later in the day, he is set to unveil the imposing 125-foot-tall "Statue of Valour," paying homage to the revered Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat. Following this event, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to Meleng Meteli Pothar, situated in the Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various state and federal projects, totaling a staggering sum of over Rs 18,000 crore. Additionally, Modi is slated to address a public gathering at the same location, engaging with the local community on matters of significance.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore anr

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements gcw

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park PM Modi tells nation after safari

    'Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park...' PM Modi tells nation after safari

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress ticket from Vadakara was unexpected, says Shafi Parambil

    EXCLUSIVE Eye on China, Indian Army to raise two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    EXCLUSIVE! Eye on China, Indian Army is raising two more Pinaka regiments along LAC

    Recent Stories

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore anr

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH) osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: James Anderson joins elite club with 700 Test wickets at Dharamsala (WATCH)

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain RBA

    TV star Arjun Bijlani to undergo emergency surgery after severe stomach pain

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements gcw

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    Football ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home osf

    ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC holds Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw at home

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon