PM Modi takes jeep and elephant safaris in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park, where he undertook elephant and jeep safaris, becoming the first Prime Minister to spend a night in the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook an adventurous journey through Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Saturday, indulging in both elephant and jeep safaris during his inaugural visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site. Arriving in Kaziranga the previous night as part of his two-day trip to the state, Modi made history by becoming the first Prime Minister to spend the night within the park's premises. Park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials accompanied him.

About Kaziranga National Sanctuary

Revered globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this sprawling expanse of wilderness is famed for its most iconic inhabitants -- the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceroses. These majestic creatures roam freely amidst the park's verdant landscapes, drawing visitors from around the world to witness their grace and beauty.

Yet, Kaziranga is more than just a sanctuary for rhinos. It is a thriving ecosystem that supports a diverse array of wildlife. Among its residents are herds of elephants, wild water buffalo, swamp deer, and elusive tigers, adding to the park's allure and mystique.

Kaziranga's significance extends beyond its terrestrial inhabitants; it serves as a vital breeding ground for several species, including elephants, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. This crucial role in wildlife conservation led to its designation as a Tiger Reserve in 2006, acknowledging the park's efforts in safeguarding the majestic big cats.

Moreover, Kaziranga's importance transcends its boundaries as a haven for large mammals. Recognized as an Important Bird Area by BirdLife International, the park is a haven for avifaunal species. Its marshy wetlands and lush grasslands provide a sanctuary for a plethora of bird species, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and ornithologists alike.

One of the most spectacular phenomena in Kaziranga occurs during the winter months when the park becomes a temporary refuge for migratory birds. These winged travelers embark on an arduous journey from distant lands, particularly Central Asia, seeking shelter in Kaziranga's hospitable environs.

Among the avian visitors are the elegant lesser white-fronted goose, the striking ferruginous duck, the elusive Baer’s pochard duck, as well as stately species like the lesser adjutant, greater adjutant, black-necked stork, and Asian Openbill stork. Their arrival adds a vibrant splash of color to Kaziranga's landscape, further enriching its ecological tapestry.

PM Modi's Day in Assam

Later in the day, he is set to unveil the imposing 125-foot-tall "Statue of Valour," paying homage to the revered Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat. Following this event, the Prime Minister's itinerary includes a visit to Meleng Meteli Pothar, situated in the Jorhat district, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various state and federal projects, totaling a staggering sum of over Rs 18,000 crore. Additionally, Modi is slated to address a public gathering at the same location, engaging with the local community on matters of significance.