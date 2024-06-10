PM Modi sends strong message to Canada's Justin Trudeau, emphasizes on 'mutual understanding & respect'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his congratulatory message on the formation of BJP-led NDA government for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 10) thanked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his congratulatory message on the formation of the BJP-led NDA government for the third consecutive time. The BJP-led NDA won 294 of the 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Canada PM had written on X, “Congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his electoral victory. Canada stands ready to work with his government to advance the relationship between our nations’ peoples—anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau".

In reply to this tweet, PM Modi said, "Thank you @CanadianPM for the congratulatory message. India looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each others concerns.

PM Modi's acknowledgment follows a period of strained relations with Canada, stemming from remarks made by Trudeau last year accusing India of involvement in the killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has dismissed these allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

In May, Canada notified India about the arrest of three individuals concerning the Nijjar murder case. This communication occurred over seven months after Trudeau's assertion that Indian government agents might have been involved in Nijjar's killing. The three individuals were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday (June 9) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. This will be the first time that Narendra Modi leading a coalition government.



