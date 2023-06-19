PM Modi's US Visit: 'Mr Prime Minister, welcome back to the US' (WATCH)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to depart for the United States, there is already a sense of anticipation regarding the positive outcomes expected from this visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the United States will be a historic milestone in the India-US relationship, and further cement the ties between the two democracies.

Even as the Prime Minister emplanes for the United States, expectations are already soaring about the positives that will emerge from this visit. The excitement about Prime Minister Modi's visit has even US lawmakers and CEOs thrilled.

Some of them shared video messages, showcased by the Indian Embassy in the United States on its social media platform. Let's take a look:

Senator Bob Menendez

US Senator from New Jersey and US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman

"Welcome to Washington, DC, Prime Minister Modi. PM Modi's State visit is a significant moment in the US-India relationship. I have fond memories of my visit to India in 2019. It was an opportunity to engage with India's history, culture and diverse religious traditions. I hope Prime Minister Modi is able to experience the richness of the United States during his visit, whether it is the incredible architecture of the Capitol dome or the deep generosity of the American people," he said.

"From our trade and economic engagement to our security cooperation to our people-to-people ties, the India-US relationship is critically important. We have made considerable strides in recent years and we hope for even more in the future. Let us pledge to work even harder to bring our two societies closer together and to make the two more prosperous in the years and decades to come," he added.

Shawn Still

Georgia State Senator

"Thank you, Prime Minister Modi for the relationship you have with our country. We love India, we love the partnership we have with them. The population of people from India are enriching our culture and economy. Thank you for representing such an amazing group of people. Hope you have a great time," he said.

Monte Dobson

CEO, ExxonMobilIndia

"Mr Prime Minister, welcome back to the US. The State visit is a moment of significant historical importance. The shared values of the United States and India, democracy and the rule of law, provide a great foundation for our cooperation. I am proud of representing Exxon Mobil in India. We have multiple decades of history, providing innovative energy and product solutions to meet the needs of the Indian people," he said.

"The choices India makes today in energy, security, IT and other matters are critical to the United States, and the direction of our planet. We look forward to building upon the momentum gained during this trip," he added.

Indian American representatives too are eagerly awaiting Prime Minister Modi's arrival on US soil. Check out some responses from them.

