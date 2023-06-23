'Long live India-US partnership...' PM Modi at historic address to Joint Session of US Congress (WATCH)

"I agree with President Biden that this is defining partnership of this century. Together, let us show that democracies matter, democracies deliver. When I was here in 2016, I said that our relationship is primed for momenyous future. That future is today," says PM Modi while addressing the Joint Session of the US Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Joint Sitting of the US Congress -- the first Indian Prime Minister to be given this honour twice -- at Capitol Hill during which he gave a clarion call against terrorism and said there cannot be ifs and buts in dealing with terrorism. Prime Minister Modi’s address to the joint session of the US Congress received 15 standing ovations and 79 applauses. Here are some of the key highlights of the speech of PM Modi, who last addressed the US Congress during his visit in 2016

* Today, we stand at the new dawn in our relationship that will not only shape the destiny of the two nations but also of the world. There is always light if we are brave enough to see it. Our trusted partnership is like the sun in this new dawn that is spreading light all around. Together, let us show that democracies matter, democracies deliver. When I was here in 2016, I said that our relationship is primed for a momentous future. That future is today.

* We must revive multilateralism and revive multilateral institutions with better representation. When our world changes, our institutions must change or get replaced by a world without rules. India and US will be at the forefront as partners.

* More than two decades after 9/11, and more than a decade after 26/11. radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world. These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there cannot be ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror.

* Dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadow in the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We are committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Connected by secure seas, defined by intl law, free from domination and anchored in ASEAN centrality. A region where all nations, small and large, are free and fearless in their choices, where connectivity is not leveraged for strategic purposes.

* Countries of the global south have been particularly affected. There must be respect for territorial sovereignty. This is not an era of war, but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy and we must do what we must to end human suffering.

* This is a defining partnership because it serves a larger purpose. Democracy, demography and destiny give us the purpose. We will work together to diversify, decentralise and democratise supply chains. Technology will determine leadership in the 21st century.

* The US has become one of our most important defence partners. Today, India and the US are working together. The scope of our cooperation is endless. Indian Americans have played a big role. They are brilliant in every field, not just in Spelling Bee. With their hearts and minds, talents and skills, and love for US and India, they have connected us. they have shown the potential of our partnership.

* When I speak about India's approach to the world, the US occupies a special place. When defence and aerospace in India, industries in Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama and Pennysylvania thrive. When American companies grow, the R&D centres in India grow. When an American phone maker invests in India, it creates an entire ecosystem of jobs in both countries.

* We live by the motto of Vasidaiva Kutumbakam or World is One Family. Our engagement with the world is for everyone's benefit. Just yesterday, the whole world came together to celebrate Yoga Day. Just last week, all nations at the UN agreed to build a wall to honour peacekeepers. This year, the whole world is celebrating the year of Millets. During Covid, we shipped vaccines to 150 countries. We reach out as first responders.

* Our vision is pro-planet progress, pro-planet prosperity, pro-planet people.

* India grows while being responsible towards the planet. The Earth is our mother and we are her children. Indan culture deeply respects our environment and planet. While becoming the fastest growing economy, we grew our solar capacity by 2300 per cent. We became the only G20 country to meet its Paris commitment. We made renewables account for over 40 per cent of our energy sources nine years ahead of the target of 2030. Sustainability needs to be a people's movement. By being mindful in making choices, every individual can make an impact.

* India is an ancient nation that is youthful. The youth of India is a great example of how a society can embrace technology. Technology is empowering people while protecting their privacy. Over a billion people have got a unique identity. This digital public infra helps us reach people within moments. Over 850 million people receive direct financial transfers into their accounts. Another 100 million farmers receive aid at the touch of a button.

* Vedas are one of the oldest scriptures composed thousands of years ago. Women sages composed many verses in the Vedas. Today, women are leading us to a new future. A woman has risen from a humble background to be our head of state. Nearly 1.5 million elected women leaders in the local governments. Today, women serve in our armed forces. India also had the highest percentage of women airline pilots in the world and they have also put us on Mars by leading our Mars mission. Empowering women transforms a nation.

* With speed and scale, we are focusing on infrastructure. 150 million people have been provided homes. That is six times the population of Australia. We run a National Health Insurance programme that gives 500 million people free treatment. That is greater than the population of South America. We have worked on building digital India. Today, there are 850 million smartphones and internet users in the country. This is more than the population of Europe. We protected our people with 2.2 billion doses of Covid vaccines. And that too free of cost. I will be running out of continents soon.

* We are not only growing bigger, but we are also growing faster. When India grows, the whole world grows. After all, we are one-sixth of the world's population. In the last century, when India won its freedom, it inspired many other countries to liberate themselves from colonial rule. When India sets the benchmark in growth, it will inspire many other countries to do the same.

* In India, diversity is a natural way of life. Today, the world wants to know more and more about India. Curiosity in this house too. We received over 100 members of this House in India in the last decade. Everyone wants to know what India is doing right and how. Among close friends, I am happy to share the same. When I first visited the US as PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the fifth largest economy. And India will be the third-largest economy soon.

* Every 100 miles our cuisine changes from Dosa to Aloo Parantha, from Shrikhand to Sandesh.,... we enjoy all of this. We are home to all faiths in the world, and we celebrate all of them.

* We have over 2500 political parties. About 20 different parties govern various states of India. We have 22 official languages and thousands of dialects yet we speak in one voice.

* Millenia ago, our oldest scripture said the truth is one, but the wise expresses it in different ways. The US is the oldest and India the largest democracy, Our partnership augers well for the future of democracy. Together, we shall give a better world to the future.