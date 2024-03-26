PM Modi lauds Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroop'; LISTEN conversation

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in a conversation with Rekha Patra, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Patra, known for her vocal stance against the alleged oppression by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, was selected by the BJP to contest from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing the troubled village.

During their conversation, Modi discussed Patra's campaign preparations, the BJP's traction among voters, and other pertinent issues. Patra, in turn, shared the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

Patra told Modi she feels good that he is standing by them and said, "It is like Ram ji is with us".

Patra revealed that she hasn't cast her vote since 2011 due to the challenging circumstances in her area. In response, Modi reassured her that the Election Commission would conduct transparent elections, ensuring everyone's right to vote.

Additionally, Patra mentioned facing initial opposition from TMC supporters regarding her candidacy with the BJP, but noted that their stance has since shifted to support her. She emphasized her lack of enmity towards anyone.

Furthermore, she disclosed her humble background, mentioning her husband's employment in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, underscoring the economic challenges her family has faced.

"I will do something so that no one has to go so far for work. They will get employment here only," she said.

PM Modi hailed her as "Shakti Swaroopa". Shakti is a Hinduism term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

"You fought the battle in Sandeshkhali, you are 'Shakti Swaroopa'...," PM Modi said.

He also urged her to disseminate the message to the masses about how the Trinamool Congress government is acting against the interests of the people of the state.

"Work in the midst of people, take the message to them that the TMC government is creating problems for the people, they do not allow implementation of the BJP (union) government schemes in West Bengal. Tell people that they are indulging in corruption, and changing names of schemes," the prime minister was quoted as saying by a BJP leader.

Basirhat, one of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, is presently held by the TMC. Sheikh, who has faced suspension from the TMC, along with several associates, has been apprehended in relation to assaults on ED officials and is presently in CBI custody.