Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi lauds Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroop'; LISTEN conversation

    Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged in a conversation with Rekha Patra, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Basirhat and one of the victims of violence in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. 

    PM Modi lauds Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra as 'Shakti Swaroop'; LISTEN conversation snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 6:51 PM IST

    Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday personally reached out to Rekha Patra, the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Basirhat. Patra had gained attention for her advocacy on behalf of the women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, who are facing hardships. Modi commended her as "Shakti Swaroopa," as per BJP sources.

    Patra, known for her vocal stance against the alleged oppression by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, was selected by the BJP to contest from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, encompassing the troubled village.

    During their conversation, Modi discussed Patra's campaign preparations, the BJP's traction among voters, and other pertinent issues. Patra, in turn, shared the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali.

    Patra told Modi she feels good that he is standing by them and said, "It is like Ram ji is with us".

    Patra revealed that she hasn't cast her vote since 2011 due to the challenging circumstances in her area. In response, Modi reassured her that the Election Commission would conduct transparent elections, ensuring everyone's right to vote.

    Additionally, Patra mentioned facing initial opposition from TMC supporters regarding her candidacy with the BJP, but noted that their stance has since shifted to support her. She emphasized her lack of enmity towards anyone.

    Furthermore, she disclosed her humble background, mentioning her husband's employment in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, underscoring the economic challenges her family has faced.

    "I will do something so that no one has to go so far for work. They will get employment here only," she said.

    PM Modi hailed her as "Shakti Swaroopa". Shakti is a Hinduism term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

    "You fought the battle in Sandeshkhali, you are 'Shakti Swaroopa'...," PM Modi said.

    He also urged her to disseminate the message to the masses about how the Trinamool Congress government is acting against the interests of the people of the state.

    "Work in the midst of people, take the message to them that the TMC government is creating problems for the people, they do not allow implementation of the BJP (union) government schemes in West Bengal. Tell people that they are indulging in corruption, and changing names of schemes," the prime minister was quoted as saying by a BJP leader.

    Basirhat, one of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, is presently held by the TMC. Sheikh, who has faced suspension from the TMC, along with several associates, has been apprehended in relation to assaults on ED officials and is presently in CBI custody.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 6:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh AJR

    BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details AJR

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details AJR

    US govt 'closly monitoring' Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, calls for fair trial process; check details

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP releases three names in sixth list of candidates

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh AJR

    BREAKING: Sonam Wangchuk concludes 21-day hunger strike over statehood for Ladakh

    Football ISL 2023-24: Lallianzuala Chhangte credits the Indian Super League for shaping his football career osf

    ISL 2023-24: Lallianzuala Chhangte credits the Indian Super League for shaping his football career

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details AJR

    PIL filed in Delhi HC to bar Arvind Kejriwal from issuing orders while in ED custody; check details

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Actress shares HOT pictures in brown strappy dress, leave netizens awestruck RKK

    Sonam Bajwa SEXY photos: Actress shares HOT pictures in brown strappy dress, leave netizens awestruck

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe avv

    Global aviation on edge as GPS spoofing threat grows in Middle East, Asia and Europe

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon